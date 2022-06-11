MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Declares ‘Donald Trump Is Done’ After Jan. 6 Hearing: ‘Let’s Get This Indictment Show On The Road’

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM guest-host Jody Hamilton that former President Donald Trump “is done” after seeing the Jan. 6 committee’s primetime hearing.

Hamilton — host of the From The Bunker podcast — filled in for Stephanie Miller on Friday’s episode of The Stephanie Miller Show, and asked Kirschner for his take on the hearing.

Kirschner — who has long pushed for and predicted that Trump would end up in jail — told Hamilton that based on what he saw Thursday night, the hearings will produce enough evidence to spark a Justice Department prosecution of Trump:

JODY HAMILTON: How do you think things are going to go on Monday? Because they gave us a little bit of a preview. And then you said earlier before we were on air about Republicans testifying via video this early. I agree with you. That was kind of incredible to see. Bill Barr, number one sun up there.

GLENN KIRSCHNER: One of the things that surprised me is last night, the clips that they chose to show, right. They put on two live witnesses and we can talk about them. But the videotape testimony they chose to show was largely Republicans who are incriminating Donald Trump, which I think is a very smart move because it at least draws some of the politics out of it.

I did not expect to see Bill Barr as the first video witness in last night’s hearing, but when he said Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud were bull s and I told him so right from jump.

Jody, when we heard that clip, what that does is it proves Donald Trump’s corrupt intent, his criminal mens rea. It is guilty state of mind. That’s just three ways to say the same thing. And it’s something we have to prove in court. It’s already been proved. So let’s get this indictment show on the road.

But it was not only Barr, it was Jason Miller and and and Marc Short. And that that Republican pollster who told Donald Trump, you’re losing sport. Get over it. I mean, they reinforced that over and over with Republican voices, not with Democrats.

And then the icing on the cake is Ivanka. His daughter, who says, I don’t believe my father, I’m paraphrasing because what she said was, I believe Bill Barr, my father lost. What is that? The next sentence, had she opted to say it, would have been my father’s a great big liar.

I mean, you know, Donald Trump is done. This is just going to be a very long process by which they will reveal all of the evidence to support last night’s opening statement, and then it will be time for DOJ to do its thing.