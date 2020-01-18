New Space Force Uniforms Revealed, Twitter Goes Super Nova: ‘Are They Being Deployed to Endor?’

The Department of Defense has revealed the uniform design for the United States Space Force (USSF), and the image has caused a stir on social media.

The USSF is under the Department of the Air Force, and like all U.S. military branches, the standard Battle Dress Uniform (BDU) is camouflage. But the notion of camo in space was too good a premise to slip past Twitter without some jokes. (And naturally, in the Trump era, competing outrages.)

The joke responses obviously included a long, long list of Star Wars references. Especially Endor.

Cool. Apparently, Space Force’s first mission will be on Endor. https://t.co/WCt5jmDS2w — Jennifer N. Victor (@jennifernvictor) January 18, 2020

Say what you will about the new space force camouflage, but when the Space Force deploys to Endor they’ll be the ones laughing. https://t.co/66TT4b7Esy — Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) January 18, 2020

I actually like the new #spaceforce uniforms. But I think they should have stuck to the old uniforms. Unless we invading Endor. pic.twitter.com/2XOWO2i0dV — Optimized Soul (@AJMcMillenn) January 18, 2020

Are they being deployed to Endor? https://t.co/ttSp4FXROr — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) January 18, 2020

I love the new Space Force uniforms. pic.twitter.com/Khz4HtY2Ll — Bryan Young (@swankmotron) January 18, 2020

What, no love for Dantooine??

Of course, some helpful folks also suggested a different camo color scheme, more in line with the environs.

Wouldn’t the camo work better if it were just black? 👽 https://t.co/i2FACCEMYA — Jason Johnson (@jasonsjohnson) January 18, 2020

Shouldn't space force camo be black with little stars on it? https://t.co/5xWRbRoiR4 — kyle cassidy (@kylecassidy) January 18, 2020

Shouldn’t it be all black with tiny white dots? pic.twitter.com/CW8bBAvYHN — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) January 18, 2020

I really thought they’d go with black and little white dots. Will the ships be camo too?! Are there lots of jungles in space? #SpaceForce https://t.co/7dpKVFAbVH — Eric Corey Freed (@ericcoreyfreed) January 18, 2020

You can tell some people were snarking with a bitter edge, but there were plenty of tweets that were good old harmless Twitter riffing.

Space Force camouflage should be black with white dots. “Do you see anything to stop our evil, fellow Space Commie?” “Just the blackness of space and stars… Wait! It’s SPACE FORCE!!!” — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) January 18, 2020

That camo will really help them blend in with the vegetation in space. https://t.co/eXEbBy8Fxc — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) January 18, 2020

In space, no one can hear you scream, because you're hiding behind the trees https://t.co/PxFucDuOSJ — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 18, 2020

But some people, as we’ve come to expect, were just looking for another reason to be angry, in keeping with their milieu.

Trump’s Space Force troops wearing camo in space is perhaps the strongest evidence yet that Idiocracy is a documentary https://t.co/WG1Yo7fAIb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 18, 2020

Space Force could have done worse coming up with its utility uniforms. At least it didn’t order up unis from the original Star Trek series. Imagine the horrible complex troopers wearing the red shirts would have had going into battle. pic.twitter.com/CUblI7smwS — Sig Christenson 🏕 (@saddamscribe) January 18, 2020

Are you going to be hunting deer in space? Like we weren’t enough of a laughingstock on the global stage already. Thanks, #SpaceForce! 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/OgKXFxxVfI — ✡️(((Tara Dublin)))✡️ (@taradublinrocks) January 18, 2020

I know this is hard to understand, but on the left there is a picture of camouflage and on the right there is a picture of space. Study these carefully until you can see the difference. pic.twitter.com/7HhAeHRyrm — JRehling (@JRehling) January 18, 2020

The first defensive act of Space Force is against its own daftness https://t.co/9xe5g0frYf — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) January 18, 2020

Looks 💯 ridiculous yes! — Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) January 18, 2020

This is actually very smart. Get kids to sign up for Space Force, and then ship them off to Iraq or Afghanistan. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 18, 2020

This is Galactically stupid.https://t.co/qUsFcBDo7q — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 18, 2020

In space, no one can hear you be ridiculous. https://t.co/ZFJd6ofD41 — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) January 18, 2020

Still, let’s focus on the lighter fare.

Gotta say, I'm a little disappointed with the camo. And considering your leader, this is probably more on point. pic.twitter.com/aw4q9KT1MP — Rise of the Alien Queen (@rise_alien) January 18, 2020

Dear Space Force,

Obviously you are headed to Endor on your first mission. I have always wanted an Ewok for a roommate. Could you please post an ad for me on the Bright Tree Village Community Board? I am clean but not neat and make great cookies.

JA pic.twitter.com/8n8Ue21Rif — Julie Ann Emery (@julieannemery) January 18, 2020

Okay but like you could've done better pic.twitter.com/4o8dj9Llja — Robert Skvarla (@RobertSkvarla) January 18, 2020

Really disappointed with the green. Surely a pattern like this would have given more camouflage in space. https://t.co/A1eAJkSk1e pic.twitter.com/7lUGAyRqTD — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) January 18, 2020

Don't you think something like this would be better camouflage? pic.twitter.com/hJqRka9rUC — EJL (@EJL1984) January 18, 2020

It’s a sign of the times that some took this as a moment for genuine hysterical outrage. But you also can’t expect to debut green camo for Space Force and not endure a Twitter roast. And when it is all in good fun, it’s funny.

And at least in space, no one can hear you snark.

Thaaaat’s right. I’m part of it!

Anyway, personally I’d have preferred they went with my idea.



Oh by the way, the Space Force Twitter account had an answer for the “tax dollars at work” crowd:

USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one. Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground. — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020

Yeah how about that.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]