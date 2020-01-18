comScore

New Space Force Uniforms Revealed, Twitter Goes Super Nova: ‘Are They Being Deployed to Endor?’

By Caleb HoweJan 18th, 2020, 2:16 pm

The Department of Defense has revealed the uniform design for the United States Space Force (USSF), and the image has caused a stir on social media.

The USSF is under the Department of the Air Force, and like all U.S. military branches, the standard Battle Dress Uniform (BDU) is camouflage. But the notion of camo in space was too good a premise to slip past Twitter without some jokes. (And naturally, in the Trump era, competing outrages.)

The joke responses obviously included a long, long list of Star Wars references. Especially Endor.

What, no love for Dantooine??

Of course, some helpful folks also suggested a different camo color scheme, more in line with the environs.

You can tell some people were snarking with a bitter edge, but there were plenty of tweets that were good old harmless Twitter riffing.

But some people, as we’ve come to expect, were just looking for another reason to be angry, in keeping with their milieu.

Still, let’s focus on the lighter fare.

It’s a sign of the times that some took this as a moment for genuine hysterical outrage. But you also can’t expect to debut green camo for Space Force and not endure a Twitter roast. And when it is all in good fun, it’s funny.

And at least in space, no one can hear you snark.

Thaaaat’s right. I’m part of it!

Anyway, personally I’d have preferred they went with my idea.

Oh by the way, the Space Force Twitter account had an answer for the “tax dollars at work” crowd:

Yeah how about that.

