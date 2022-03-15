New Yorker staff writer and CNN global affairs analyst Susan Glasser drew a massive backlash for criticizing Fox News after the network announced the death of cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed outside of Kyiv in Ukraine in the same attack that wounded Fox correspondent Benjamin Hall.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced the tragic news on Tuesday. She said Zakrzewski and Hall were reporting in the village of Horenka when “their vehicle was struck by incoming fire.” Additionally, Ukrainian officials said Oleksandra Kuvshynova, a producer working with the Fox team, was also killed.

“What a tragedy. A cameraman died covering the war for a TV network that airs a pro-Putin propagandist as its top-rated primetime host,” Glasser tweeted on Tuesday.

She was referring to Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host who has faced criticism for his defenses of Russia and Vladimir Putin.

“So grateful for the heroic work that Pierre and all the journalists, Ukrainian and foreign, have been doing risking their lives to show us the horror of this war. Makes the years of lies and propaganda so much harder to take—there are truly deadly consequences,” Glasser added in another tweet.

So grateful for the heroic work that Pierre and all the journalists, Ukrainian and foreign, have been doing risking their lives to show us the horror of this war. Makes the years of lies and propaganda so much harder to take—there are truly deadly consequences. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) March 15, 2022

Glasser’s comments — made so soon after the tragedy — sparked blowback on Twitter.

hard stop after your first sentence — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 15, 2022

We’ll see if @sbg1 apologizes. I suspect, given her record, that she won’t. https://t.co/zr76emkOBF — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) March 15, 2022

Once in a while, a Twitter pile-on is truly and richly deserved. https://t.co/JSdSCPverG — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) March 15, 2022

You disgusting piece of work. https://t.co/y5d7kkSGiJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 15, 2022

“how can i make this about tucker?” https://t.co/e2CTBITmju — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 15, 2022

too fucking soon https://t.co/DZiDfeF0IN — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) March 15, 2022

some people just need to be the center of attention https://t.co/OX2sop1r2c — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 15, 2022

Never let a news hook go to waste. https://t.co/Ps57HikQu4 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 15, 2022

Exploiting the tragic death of a brave journalist in a war zone to smear another journalist as a Kremlin propagandist. These people’s souls are rotted from the inside out: consumed with jingoism and a McCarthyite zeal to hunt traitors, leaving them convinced all tactics are just https://t.co/w1vRbPpl8z — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 15, 2022

By this logic, the publication Glasser works for was a “pro-al Qaeda” propagandist for questioning the Iraq war. I don’t agree with Tucker on everything, but the lack of effort made to understand him and effort to silence him is truly frightening. https://t.co/18T5Jgd9Ky — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 15, 2022

You’re a horrible human being. https://t.co/ARKnLV39tp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 15, 2022

