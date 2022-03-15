New Yorker Writer Draws Backlash For Comment About Fox Cameraman’s Death

Susan Glasser

New Yorker staff writer and CNN global affairs analyst Susan Glasser drew a massive backlash for criticizing Fox News after the network announced the death of cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed outside of Kyiv in Ukraine in the same attack that wounded Fox correspondent Benjamin Hall.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced the tragic news on Tuesday. She said Zakrzewski and Hall were reporting in the village of Horenka when “their vehicle was struck by incoming fire.” Additionally, Ukrainian officials said Oleksandra Kuvshynova, a producer working with the Fox team, was also killed.

“What a tragedy. A cameraman died covering the war for a TV network that airs a pro-Putin propagandist as its top-rated primetime host,” Glasser tweeted on Tuesday.

She was referring to Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host who has faced criticism for his defenses of Russia and Vladimir Putin.

“So grateful for the heroic work that Pierre and all the journalists, Ukrainian and foreign, have been doing risking their lives to show us the horror of this war. Makes the years of lies and propaganda so much harder to take—there are truly deadly consequences,” Glasser added in another tweet.

Glasser’s comments — made so soon after the tragedy — sparked blowback on Twitter.

