Nightmarish ‘Footballfish’ Washes Up on Beach and Becomes Internet Sensation

A nightmarish deep-sea creature known as a “footballfish” washed up on the beach, and in that final act achieved internet immortality.

The 18-inch anglerfish washed ashore in southern California’s Crystal Cove State Park this weekend, a rare sight according to the park And if you think this specimen had it rough, spare a thought for her husband:

Last Friday morning an incredible deep sea fish washed up on shore in Crystal Cove State Park’s Marine Protected Area (MPA). There are more than 200 species of angler fish worldwide and this particular fish is most likely the Pacific Football Fish. Only females possess a long stalk on the head with bioluminescent tips used as a lure to entice prey in the darkness of waters as deep as 3,000 feet! Their teeth, like pointed shards of glass, are transparent and their large mouth is capable of sucking up and swallowing prey the size of their own body. While females can reach lengths of 24 inches males only grow to be about an inch long and their sole purpose is to find a female and help her reproduce. Males latch onto the female with their teeth and become “sexual parasites,” eventually coalescing with the female until nothing is left of their form but their testes for reproduction. Wild! To see an actual angler fish intact is very rare and it is unknown how or why the fish ended up on the shore.

A photo of the ill-fated former denizen of the deep went viral, sparking thousands of reactions ranging from alarm to amusement from Twitter blue-checks.

I’ve already seen this movie, where’s Ripley…? https://t.co/8pyKsqY3WV — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) May 10, 2021

Wearing black, looks uncomfortable on the beach…am I a footballfish? https://t.co/5wEZGeY9Gk — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) May 10, 2021

Leo DiCaprio barely recognizable here https://t.co/M8SzWnOeA1 — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) May 11, 2021

Somewhere a lady footballfish is looking at her phone like “Davey? That is! Boy he still looks good!” — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) May 11, 2021

Can it play tight end? https://t.co/J62aXAQjyI — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) May 10, 2021

He’s been looking for a clown fish for almost 20 years. Poor guy. https://t.co/ctbZVCrO1g — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 10, 2021

I KEEP TELLIN YALL STAY YALL ASS OUT THEM WATERS!!! Now what are we even lookin at rn? https://t.co/PbB6wFK5vp — Fupacabra (@LegitDominique) May 11, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio is unrecognizable https://t.co/S4ryCI07dX — Alex Zalben (@azalben) May 11, 2021

Throw it on the grill. https://t.co/1AoDH1YtxF — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 10, 2021

who named this fish https://t.co/9bFwkvoHJs — angel (@angelmendoza___) May 11, 2021

update: the lions have signed the footballfish to a five-year deal https://t.co/cUmQP7vsit — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) May 10, 2021

I watched the OG Transformers Animated Movie 1000 times, I know a Sharkticon when I see it. https://t.co/CDoDsxV7p2 — Rob Markman 💭 (@RobMarkman) May 11, 2021

Here’s hoping the army of footballfish awaiting provocation in their watery lair don’t have Twitter.

Watch a news report on the find above via CBS Los Angeles.

