NY Times Gets Destroyed For Absolutely Unbelievable Trump Disinfectant Tweet: ‘Some Experts Say…’

By Tommy ChristopherApr 25th, 2020, 9:22 am

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Blue-Check Twitter savaged The New York Times over a tweet and an article that carried the mind-boggling suggestion that only “some experts” believe that President Donald Trump’s suggestions about the internal consumption of disinfectant are dangerous.

The Times Twitter account posted a tweet about Trump’s now-infamous rant on Friday that said “At a White House briefing, President Trump theorized — dangerously, in the view of some experts — about the powers of sunlight, ultraviolet light and household disinfectants to kill the coronavirus.”

The tweet was promoting an article entitled “Trump Asks if Sunlight Can Kill Viruses. ‘Not as a Treatment,’ Birx Says,” which contained a passage that said “On Thursday, he returned to that theme at the daily White House coronavirus briefing, bringing in a top administration scientist to back up his assertions and eagerly theorizing — dangerously, in the view of some experts — about the powers of sunlight, ultraviolet light and household disinfectants to kill the coronavirus.”

The well-deserved backlash was swift, sure, and at times hilarious.

In fairly short order, the paper announced that they were deleting the tweet, and replacing the references with clearer guidance as to the danger of injecting or ingesting disinfectants:

Still, it’s hard to say they’ve learned their lesson.

Maybe they should have just told readers they were being sarcastic.

