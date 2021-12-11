Peggy Noonan Trends as Kamala Harris Supporters Trash Anti-VP Op-ed: ‘VP Is Being Uppity Energy’

By Tommy ChristopherDec 11th, 2021, 11:19 am
 

Peggy Noonan VP Kamala Harris split image

Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, became a top trending topic as her op-ed on Vice President Kamala Harris sparked a flood of reaction from supporters of the VP and others.

Noonan, a former speechwriter for late President Ronald Reagan, wrote a column in which she asserted that the veep’s “shaky standing is a danger to the country given the position she could fill,” and declared her politically “dead.”

“Expectations are low. Ms. Harris can use the time of her deadness to focus on why she’s failing,” Noonan wrote.

Political and media figures, celebrities, and other verified Twitter users sounded off on Noonan’s piece, as the columnist became a top trending topic overnight and into Saturday morning.

And there were people who apparently liked it, like this editor for the website Twitchy:

And surely, someone tweeted that it is possible to criticize the first Black woman to be elected vice president without it being about race, but I didn’t run across that one in my search. Will update when I do.

