Peggy Noonan Trends as Kamala Harris Supporters Trash Anti-VP Op-ed: ‘VP Is Being Uppity Energy’

Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, became a top trending topic as her op-ed on Vice President Kamala Harris sparked a flood of reaction from supporters of the VP and others.

Noonan, a former speechwriter for late President Ronald Reagan, wrote a column in which she asserted that the veep’s “shaky standing is a danger to the country given the position she could fill,” and declared her politically “dead.”

“Expectations are low. Ms. Harris can use the time of her deadness to focus on why she’s failing,” Noonan wrote.

Political and media figures, celebrities, and other verified Twitter users sounded off on Noonan’s piece, as the columnist became a top trending topic overnight and into Saturday morning.

Peggy Noonan’s column has major The VP is Being Uppity energy and once again, here we are again with a white woman gleefully carrying the patriarchy’s water. https://t.co/rfGPdAkYpE — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 11, 2021

🧵 And now back to the program… Peggy Noonan and the unrelenting hit job that she & the GOP right wing are trying to put on VP @KamalaHarris . And before I hear the M. Obama quotes… had y’all properly checked this in the 80s I wouldn’t have to in ‘21.. so don’t want to 👂 it. https://t.co/s3vGYKX2VP — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) December 11, 2021

Why is Peggy Noonan? — brittany packnett cunningham. (@MsPackyetti) December 10, 2021

@WSJ loves a racist. Fuck Peggy Noonan. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) December 11, 2021

Deja vu all over again… Peggy Noonan’s” Karen” Jumped Out In Her Description Of Kamala Harris – MadameNoire https://t.co/2BVD0fQpfx — Bruce Coleridge-Taylor Wright (@bctw) December 11, 2021

Obviously, Peggy Noonan doesn’t know anything about AKAs. But, she’s probably about to learn. The hard way. — Denise Clay-Murray (@denisethewriter) December 11, 2021

If you ask me to prove that white privilege and white mediocrity exists, I’ll show you Peggy Noonan and Bret Stephens. They both have Pulitzers by the way. May we all hop over such low standards. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 11, 2021

So many “racial overtones” in this “racially charged” group of adjectives when what Noonan’s trying to say is our Black VP is too *uppity* and needs to “stay in her place.” https://t.co/s8MTazrmRL — Young Daddy (@Toure) December 11, 2021

Black women do not need to humble themselves for the comfort of bigots like Peggy Noonan. — THEE Stephanie. (@qsteph) December 10, 2021

I wanna thank Miss Piggy for exposing the aim of these hack jobs- to “chasten” & “humble” the *uppity* negro who had the nerve to be the 1st woman VP. It’s not policy or personality; it’s the audacity of VP #KamalaHarris‘ success. Y’all can stay mad & we will keep dragging you. https://t.co/sNARH1PM4W pic.twitter.com/5OwdcVRVci — Reecie @BlackWomenViews (@ReecieColbert) December 10, 2021

Just as Peggy has been chastened and humbled since we found out she was a talentless hack whose only skill was being able to whisper at the same register as Reagan? https://t.co/zOH1apMzgh — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 11, 2021

“Her current strategy, to the extent it exists, appears to rely on her sense of her own personal charisma—delighted laughter, attempts to connect personally, to convey zest.” Let’s be clear about what Peggy Noonan is doing here. She’s calling Kamala Harris a joke. I’m shaking. https://t.co/eW0zgPpf6T — Ryan Johnson (@Ryan_Johnson) December 10, 2021

*remember her place

*don’t get above her station Peggy Noonan represents the 53% of WW who voted for Trump. She represents the patriarchal hierarchy when white men have primacy & the rest of us fall in line. The WSJ is Fox News for wealthy racists. Murdoch is a cancer. https://t.co/CO8oU5AYpD — Molly Cantrell-Kringle 🎅🏼 (@mckra1g) December 11, 2021

Because she’s “ungrateful”, the 2021 word for “uppity”? 🤬

Peggy Noonan needs to retire her mouth. — Melissa Jo Peltier (@MelissaJPeltier) December 10, 2021

Peggy Noonan can fck all the way off. Upside down. https://t.co/sQ1GxnVFKd — Karoli (@Karoli) December 11, 2021

And there were people who apparently liked it, like this editor for the website Twitchy:

I’m picturing Kamala Harris reading the Peggy Noonan column but like how Selina Meyer would read that same column about herhttps://t.co/46rSd5Xy2U — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 11, 2021

And surely, someone tweeted that it is possible to criticize the first Black woman to be elected vice president without it being about race, but I didn’t run across that one in my search. Will update when I do.

