Pundits Call on Critics to Apologize to NBC News’ Dasha Burns Over John Fetterman Interview
Some commentators and pundits have called for critics to apologize to NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns over her reporting on the auditory issue of Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA) since his stroke earlier this year.
Burns came under fire earlier this month for mentioning that, ahead of conducting the first in-person interview Fetterman did since his stroke, which was caused by an irregular heart condition called atrial fibrillation, he had a hard time comprehending.
“In small talk — before the interview, without captioning — it wasn’t clear he was understanding our conversation,” she said.
Throughout Tuesday night’s debate with his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Fetterman demonstrated processing issues in that a closed captioning system was used so he could understand what was being said. This caused for those who blasted critics, such as Kara Swisher, who went after Burns over mentioning Fetterman’s auditory problem.
