Pundits Call on Critics to Apologize to NBC News’ Dasha Burns Over John Fetterman Interview

Some commentators and pundits have called for critics to apologize to NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns over her reporting on the auditory issue of Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA) since his stroke earlier this year.

Burns came under fire earlier this month for mentioning that, ahead of conducting the first in-person interview Fetterman did since his stroke, which was caused by an irregular heart condition called atrial fibrillation, he had a hard time comprehending.

“In small talk — before the interview, without captioning — it wasn’t clear he was understanding our conversation,” she said.

Throughout Tuesday night’s debate with his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Fetterman demonstrated processing issues in that a closed captioning system was used so he could understand what was being said. This caused for those who blasted critics, such as Kara Swisher, who went after Burns over mentioning Fetterman’s auditory problem.

This Fetterman-Oz debate is absolutely shocking. @DashaBurns was the only reporter who told the truth about Fetterman’s state. But it is so much worse than inability to track smalltalk. It is painful to watch this. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) October 26, 2022

NBC's Dasha Burns is owed apology, but she only reported about Fetterman's difficulty comprehending questions *without* closed captioning. What made last night shocking was that Fetterman had closed captioning:https://t.co/B1dOQ2rhHT — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) October 26, 2022

I'm catching up on the debate, and it looks like lots of folks owe an apology to @DashaBurns. She reported on very real problems. It's not ableist to wonder if Fetterman is up to the job, and it's very reasonable for PA voters to take that question into account. — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 26, 2022

Among many others // Gisele Fetterman Owes @DashaBurns an Apology https://t.co/wf4atvv76b — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) October 26, 2022

Direct your apologies to @DashaBurns, Democrats. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 26, 2022

.@DashaBurns deserves an apology from the American press corp for her treatment covering Fetterman. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 26, 2022

Where does Dasha Burns go to get her apology? — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) October 26, 2022

Anyone gonna apologize to Dasha Burns? — Timothy HJ Nerozzi 庭夢 (@TimothyNerozzi) October 26, 2022

I’m sure those that attacked @DashaBurns here and in the media at large will be apologizing annnnnnny minute now… https://t.co/X9D1MEcXi2 pic.twitter.com/5vojkrVrjp — Dave Ross (@drosssports) October 26, 2022

Any thoughts on apologizing to @DashaBurns — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 26, 2022

