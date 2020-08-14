Pro-Trump pundit Bill Mitchell has been permanently suspended by Twitter for violating the social media company’s policy on using multiple accounts to evade account suspensions.

As a host of his own YouTube program, “YourVoice America,” Mitchell has promoted far-right QAnon conspiracy theories and routinely lavished President Donald Trump with praise, even going so far as to compare the president to biblical figures. The president has returned the favor by retweeting Mitchell more than once.

In a statement to Mediaite, a Twitter spokesperson said Mitchell’s account had “been permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules by using one account to evade the suspension of another account.”

Earlier this summer, Mitchell announced that he had set up a new social media account on the rival platform, Parler, after a wave of conservatives expressed outrage at Twitter for slapping a warning label on some of Trump’s tweets. Mitchell later praised the responses he got on his new social media alternative. “If my engagement on Twitter was equivalent to my engagement on Parler, every tweet would have 600,000 impressions,” Mitchell wrote on Twitter on June 30. “So yeah, Parler engagement is pretty strong. They don’t use algos.”

Mitchell didn’t return a request for comment immediately on his suspension. This article will be updated if one is received.

