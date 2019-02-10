comScore

Rob Lowe Deletes Elizabeth Warren Native American Joke Because ‘Some Peeps Got Upset’

by | Feb 10th, 2019, 9:05 am

Actor Rob Lowe tried to get in on the “fun” with Donald Trump by posting a “joke” about Massachusetts Senator and democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren, but later deleted the joke, without apology, because “some peeps got upset.”

Trump has waged a campaign of slurs against Warren over her claim of Native American heritage, and following Warren’s campaign launch Saturday, tweeted a crack about the Trail of Tears.

But Trump wasn’t the only one playing Native Americans for laughs following Warren’s official launch. Lowe, known for roles in The West Wing and more recent television programs, tweeted that “Elizabeth Warren would bring a whole new meaning to Commander in ‘Chief’.”

The tweet drew significant backlash from other users:

Lowe went on to delete the tweet, but did not apologize:


Fact check: he did not use an Oxford comma.

Hour later, Lowe appeared to complain about those “peeps” who got upset:

Mr. Lowe will appear later this year in the Netflix film Christmas in the Wild.

[featured image via screengrab]

