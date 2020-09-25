Former Texas congressman and Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul tweeted a photo from his hospital room Friday afternoon, after he was hospitalized following an apparent medical incident during a livestream interview.
Smiling broadly and giving a thumbs up gesture, Paul sent a message, “I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern.”
Message from Ron Paul: “I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern.” pic.twitter.com/aALmLn8xIj
— Ron Paul (@RonPaul) September 25, 2020
Paul’s tweet was met with an immediate outpouring of well-wishes from supporters around the country.
