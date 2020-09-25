comScore

Ron Paul Tweets Photo From Hospital Thanking Supporters: ‘I Am Doing Fine’

By Sarah RumpfSep 25th, 2020, 3:44 pm
ron paul

Screenshot via Twitter.

Former Texas congressman and Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul tweeted a photo from his hospital room Friday afternoon, after he was hospitalized following an apparent medical incident during a livestream interview.

Smiling broadly and giving a thumbs up gesture, Paul sent a message, “I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern.”

Paul’s tweet was met with an immediate outpouring of well-wishes from supporters around the country.

