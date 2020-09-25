Ron Paul Hospitalized Following Apparent Medical Incident During Livestream

Former Republican presidential candidate and Texas Congressman Ron Paul has reportedly been hospitalized for “precautionary reasons” after he appeared to suffer a medical incident during his live show.

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner reported on Friday that Paul “has been hospitalized in Texas.”

“We are told preliminarily that it is for precautionary reasons, and that the former presidential candidate is lucid and optimistic,” she detailed.

Prayers and well-wishes came in for Paul on social media after he appeared to suffer a medical incident during his Ron Paul Liberty Report live show on Friday.

“Heidi & I are lifting up in prayer @RonPaul and @RandPaul and their family. For many decades, he has been an extraordinary warrior for Liberty,” tweeted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). “May God’s healing hand be upon Dr. Paul, and may God’s Peace and Grace be upon the entire family.”

Congressmen Chip Roy (R-TX), Michael Burgess (R-TX), and Thomas Massie (R-KY) also prayed for Paul’s recovery.

