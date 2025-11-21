SHOCK VIDEO: Fighter Jet Crashes in Massive Fireball During Dubai Air Show, Pilot Killed

Indian fighter jet crashes during Dubai Air Show LCA Tejas fighter jet was already going through a tough time due to reports of oil leakages and technical faults, pic.twitter.com/nhaJzrpCKL — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) November 21, 2025

An Indian Tejas fighter jet crashed in front of thousands of spectators at the Dubai Airshow on Friday, erupting into a fireball that brought the event’s final-day schedule to an abrupt halt.

The aircraft, a single-seat Light Combat Aircraft developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, went down at around 2.10 p.m. local time during an afternoon demonstration.

Black smoke rose over Al Maktoum International Airport as alarms sounded across the venue.

BREAKING || An Indian Tejas fighter jet crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. pic.twitter.com/vm9rt1jZs6 — Global Defense Insight (@Defense_Talks) November 21, 2025

The Indian Air Force has since confirmed that the pilot was unable to eject and killed as a result of the impact:

An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 21, 2025

Witnesses watched in shock as emergency crews raced toward the crash site and footage of the crash circulated online. Images circulating on social media show a plume of smoke curling over the runway.

The show’s organizers immediately suspended flying displays and ordered visitors back into the exhibition halls. A spokesperson confirmed that “people attending the airshow have been told to leave with events cancelled.”

The biennial Dubai Airshow is one of the world’s largest aviation gatherings, drawing more than 1,500 exhibitors and showcasing over 200 aircraft. This year’s event has already produced major commercial announcements, including multi-billion-dollar orders from Emirates and FlyDubai.

The Indian Tejas, listed on the day’s flying schedule, had been expected to perform as part of the closing program. Authorities are expected to release further details once the site is secured and an investigation begins.