Social Media Erupts as US Flag Seen on the Ground Behind Trump at White House

It’s a scar-spangled banner for President Donald Trump.

As the president returned from Palm Beach on Monday night, some eagle-eyed social media users were quick to point out that as he walked, an American flag could be seen on the ground behind him, a clear violation of the U.S. Flag code.

The code states the following: “The flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise.”

It was a surprising sight for the Trump White House, especially given Trump’s advocacy for Old Glory.

In 2017, he attacked NFL players who knelt for the playing of the national anthem, saying, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired. He’s fired.'”

Over the summer, Trump signed an executive order to criminalize flag-burning.

A photo of a haggard-looking Trump on Sunday night with the flag behind him, taken by Getty Images photographer Mandel Ngan, has been widely shared on social media, with users attacking Trump over the imagery:

Seeing the American flag lying on the White House lawn as President Trump returns is just absolutely f’ing insane… 🤯 pic.twitter.com/J5JObKZfdA — Liam Dupont (@WJDupont) November 17, 2025

Hey MAGA uber-patriots: Here is your virile, very stable genius, god king shuffling back to the White House, now partly in rubble, with the American flag on the ground. pic.twitter.com/qKAb8BoJXz — Jackie Wollner (@jackiewollner) November 17, 2025

A clearly exhausted Trump returned to the White House tonight where the American flag is being allowed to lie on the ground. Fitting for this anti-America administration. pic.twitter.com/jifqFflVIS — That Gay Guy Candle Co. 🇺🇸 (@gayguycandleco) November 17, 2025

State of the Union

Flag on the ground

POTUS in the Epstein files pic.twitter.com/Y2e3yXPebx — Linda 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@ArkyMama) November 17, 2025

The White House’s staff has so little regard for Trump that they don’t even bother making an attempt at keeping the American flag from touching the ground even as he passes by. pic.twitter.com/3EAhAj2v0e — Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) November 17, 2025

At the White House, Trump walking past the flag that has fallen to the ground. Quite symbolic. pic.twitter.com/BCyTIlvMSa — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) November 17, 2025

After another weekend of golf with Lindsey Graham and hosting fancy dinner parties with wealthy CEOs, Donald Trump returned to the White House last night with the American flag lying on the ground. pic.twitter.com/JVseJApGDh — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) November 17, 2025

A clearer image of just the flag on the ground was also posted:

The flag on the ground at the White House. Yikes! pic.twitter.com/nT1zAkCDyv — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 17, 2025

This is how the White House treats the flag of the United States of America? They just let it lie on the ground! I’m sure our US military members who follow the page could share the rules for handling the flag! Once again, Trump is a travesty against our great nation. pic.twitter.com/apzQVWrHh6 — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) November 17, 2025

The White House did not immediately return a call for comment by Mediaite, but later responded on X to a headline from Newsweek.

“FAKE NEWS (as usual). The beautiful American Flag that was installed by President Trump never touched the ground. It was lowered into a special container out of an abundance of caution during the Marine One landing due to high winds,” wrote the White House’s Rapid Response account to a post that read, “An image of the American flag lying on the ground at the White House has circulated online, sparking questions and concerns.” The White House account did not offer any further evidence for its claim.

https://twitter.com/RapidResponse47/status/1990463126173585540

—