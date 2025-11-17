‘Latinos Hate Donald Trump’: CNN’s Harry Enten Shocked at President’s ‘Massive’ Approval Rating Nosedive

CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten was shocked Monday as he looked at polling that showed President Donald Trump’s once-remarkable gains with Latino voter having collapsed amid his immigration crackdown.

Discussing new polling in the aftermath of the New Jersey and Virginia elections, CNN anchor John Berman pressed Enten on what Latino voters now make of the president. The shift, Enten found, is dramatic.

“Latino voters trusted Kamala Harris more than Donald Trump but by just two points,” Enten noted, reflecting on past numbers.

Today, he noted, Trump’s numbers have cratered: “Look now at Donald Trump’s net approval rating on immigration among Latinos: He is 38 points underwater. That is a 36-point shift essentially from where we were a year ago on immigration!”

“Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are basically tied on the issue of immigration,” Enten added, comparing the Democrat’s 2024 numbers with the president’s current. “And now on the issue of immigration, Latinos despise, hate Donald Trump – 38 points underwater! In their mind, he is doing something absolutely wrong when it comes to immigration.”

The overall picture is just as stark.

Enten continued, tracking Trump’s standing with Latino voters more broadly as he displayed approval ratings that have simply fallen off a cliff.

“Oh my goodness!” he exclaimed, “I mean that is the phrase of the day!”

Scanning the figures he compared past and present: “Trump’s approval rating among Latinos in early February, again, he was just two points underwater. Look at where he is now: late October -34 points, 34 points underwater! A shift to 32 points over the course of this year.”

Enten stressed that the trend runs across multiple polls, not just the CBS News/YouGov figures he had on the big screen: “20, 25, 30 point shifts… away from Donald Trump among Latinos overall.”

His conclusion was blunt. “Whatever Donald Trump is doing in office in the minds of Latinos, it is not working. They have turned against him in massive, massive numbers.”

Watch above via CNN.