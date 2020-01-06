The mistaken release of an apparent draft letter announcing U.S. troops were withdrawing from Iraq threw social media into mass confusion about the U.S. status in the country.

On Monday afternoon, social media and journalists starting spreading a letter purporting to announce a U.S. withdrawal from Iraq. Reporters worked to verify the letter, which was soon reported to be “legitimate.” However the story became much more confusing after it was THEN reported the letter was legitimate, but it was a draft letter that was not supposed to be sent out at all.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper further muddled the narrative when he said “There is no decision to leave, nor did we issue any plans to leave or prepare to leave.”

By the time the Department of Defense press secretary weighed in, it seemed to do little to clear up why the letter was released – or in fact why at all a draft letter announcing U.S. forces withdrawing was sent to the Iraqis.

There has been no change in US policy with regard to our force presence in Iraq. We continue to consult with the Iraqi government regarding the defeat-ISIS mission and efforts to support the Iraqi Security Forces. — Alyssa Farah (@PentagonPresSec) January 6, 2020

A number of commentators pointed out the mass uncertainty, confusion and near-panic that was created by the release of a letter that wasn’t supposed to be released and how it undercuts a face of strength President Donald Trump has been trying to project in the wake of a strike that killed Qasem Soleimani and greatly escalated tensions with Iran.

