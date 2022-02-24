Former Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon and Blackwater founder Erik Prince praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Russia over its intolerance of LGBTQ people.

“Putin ain’t woke,” said Bannon on his War Room Pandemic podcast Wednesday, during a discussion on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “He is anti-woke.”

Bannon and Prince proceeded to joke about Russia’s tolerance for LGBTQ people.

“The Russian people still know which bathroom to use,” said Prince.

“How many genders are there in Russia?” asked Bannon.

“Two,” said Prince.

“They don’t have the flags, they don’t have the Pride flags outside of their…” said Bannon.

“They don’t have boys swimming in girls’ college swim meets,” said Prince.

“How savage,” replied Bannon. “How medieval.”

The podcast occurred just hours before Russia launched a further invasion of Ukraine, one that is large-scale and has consisted of bombings, cyberattacks and other forms of warfare. The United States and some of its allies have condemned the Russian military action. The United States and some of its partners have already announced sanctions against Russia in response to its incursion.

