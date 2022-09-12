‘Those B*stards!’ Viral Video of Local Residents Fuming That Their Town No Longer Has a Dunkin’ Donuts is Peak New England

A video has gone viral showing local residents in a Massachusetts town fuming that their neighborhood no longer has a Dunkin’ Donuts.

“There are 351 municipalities in Massachusetts and 1,073 Dunkin’ locations,” said Boston-based radio station WBZ NewsRadio’s Matt Shearer.

The town of Stow will no longer have a Dunkin’ Donuts, which was founded in Massachusetts in 1950. There were two in the town.

“There is no more Dunkin’ Donuts in Stow,” said one resident.

“Absolutely none,” said a second resident.

“Those bastards,” said a third resident.

“Yeah, it sucks,” said a fourth resident. “There’s nothing fun to do and Dunkin’ Donuts was the one place where everyone likes to go.”

“Bummed out,” said a fifth resident, who said he feels that way “because I’ve been traveling further away to go to Dunkin’ Donuts.” He said he has to travel 1.5 miles to go to a Dunkin’.

“That’s ridiculous,” said Shearer.

A kid lamented having to go out of Stow to go to a Dunkin’ Donuts.

“Some are finding refuge at the two Dunks in Maynard, much to the display of Maynardians like Michael,” reported Shearer.

“Especially if people are coming from Stow, they’re going to come through here on their way to work,” said Michael. “And then I get held up for work.”

Stow has “an airport, three golf courses and horses,” said Shearer, and the residents “just want solutions.”

“Don’t live in Stow anymore,” said the fourth resident, who said people should move out of the town.

Shearer concluded his report at a Dunkin’ drive-thru, where he said, “From the drive-thru, I’m Matt Shearer. “For more Dunks drama, ask Alexa to play WBEZ NewsRadio on iHeart Radio.”

“Excuse me,” replied the Dunkin’ employee.

