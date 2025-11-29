President Donald Trump blurted out some of his favorite whoppers in a post claiming that Republicans “should win the midterms IN RECORD NUMBERS!”

Trump has been fighting a battle over “affordability” since the Election Day bloodbath, insisting concerns over prices are a “con job,” and repeatedly claiming he’s already solved the issue. A raft of new new polls show Trump getting clobbered on the economy — a potential indication voters aren’t convinced he’s particularly expert on the issue.

The president took another shot at combating the issue in a Truth Social post Saturday morning that relied on false claims about drug prices to proclaim “I AM THE AFFORDABILITY PRESIDENT”:

Because I have invoked FAVORED NATIONS STATUS FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, DRUG PRICES ARE FALLING AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, 500%, 600%, 700%, and more. No other President has been able to do this, BUT I HAVE! This is also the answer to much less expensive, and far better, HEALTHCARE! Republicans, remember, this was done by us, and nobody else. This is a revolution in medicine, the biggest and most important event, EVER. If this story is properly told, we should win the Midterm Elections in RECORD NUMBERS. I AM THE AFFORDABILITY PRESIDENT. TALK LOUDLY AND PROUDLY! President DJT

Aside from the fact that multiple fact-checking outlets have pointed out this is not how percentages work, what’s stunning is that the president has been making this claim for months, on at least five occasions, without correcting himself. In August, he said he had cut prices by 1,500 percent.

The president has been active on social media during his long Thanksgiving golf weekend, including an explosive slur launched at a prominent Democrat on Friday and another rant Saturday morning.

Trump posted a 7:22 AM post bragging about his massively unpopular tariff policy aimed at coercing the Trump-dominated Supreme Court to, as he put it, “do the right thing for America” on a case challenging the policy.