Trump Drops Early Morning Rant To Coerce Bombshell Supreme Court Case

President Donald Trump got up early to drop a lengthy post bragging about a policy that many experts blame for rising costs, and tried to influence a Supreme Court case in the process.

The president has been active on social media during his long Thanksgiving golf weekend, including an explosive slur launched at a prominent Democrat.

Saturday morning was no exception, as the president got an early start with a 7:22 AM post bragging about his massively unpopular tariff policy — with a kicker aimed at the Trump-dominated Supreme Court:

Tariffs have made our Country Rich, Strong, Powerful, and Safe. They have been successfully used by other Countries against us for Decades, but when it comes to Tariffs, and because of what I have set in place, WE HAVE ALL THE CARDS, and with a smart President, we always will! Wars have been stopped, and stronger relationships with other countries have been built, even though they are not allowed to rip off the United States anymore. The Stock Market and 401k’s have hit an all time high, Inflation, Prices and Taxes are DOWN. Education is being brought back to the States (where it belongs!), and our Military, and Southern Border, is the strongest they have ever been. The USA is respected again, respected like never before. All of this was brought about by Strong Leadership and TARIFFS, without which we would be a poor and pathetic laughingstock again. Evil, American hating Forces are fighting us at the United States Supreme Court. Pray to God that our Nine Justices will show great wisdom, and do the right thing for America!

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments earlier this month in a case challenging Trump’s authority to impose sweeping tariffs based on the invocation of emergency powers. Things did not appear to go well, as Trump Solicitor General John Sauer faced a blizzard of skeptical questions — even from the Trump picks on the court.

The Trump administration expects a ruling in the case before the end of the year.