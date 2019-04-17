comScore

Twitter Celebrates/Dreads News Prosecutors Plan to Release Video of Robert Kraft at Spa

By Ken Meyer Apr 17th, 2019, 2:36 pm

The Twitterverse has a lot to say about the emerging news that federal prosecutors intend to release the footage they have from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft‘s prostitution scandal.

New court documents say that prosecutors plan on showing their video evidence of Kraft and other men paying for and receiving sexual services at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. Kraft’s attorneys have filed an emergency motion to block the release, calling it “pornography” that is of no public interest and will “destroy” Kraft’s chances of receiving a fair trial for the charges against him.

Now, the idea that officials are about to release something so salacious to make their case against Kraft was bound to catch fire online. Indeed, it already has.

Some people have expressed a degree of curiosity for what the videos will show:

By and large though, many of the reactions went along the lines of “Dear God, please no! Anything but that!”

