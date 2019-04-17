Twitter Celebrates/Dreads News Prosecutors Plan to Release Video of Robert Kraft at Spa

The Twitterverse has a lot to say about the emerging news that federal prosecutors intend to release the footage they have from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft‘s prostitution scandal.

New court documents say that prosecutors plan on showing their video evidence of Kraft and other men paying for and receiving sexual services at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. Kraft’s attorneys have filed an emergency motion to block the release, calling it “pornography” that is of no public interest and will “destroy” Kraft’s chances of receiving a fair trial for the charges against him.

Now, the idea that officials are about to release something so salacious to make their case against Kraft was bound to catch fire online. Indeed, it already has.

Some people have expressed a degree of curiosity for what the videos will show:

Oh thank God https://t.co/OmKusJoEI7 — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) April 17, 2019

Stop pretending you're not gonna watch it https://t.co/tJLeS1bGPd — Russell Steinberg (@Russ_Steinberg) April 17, 2019

Prosecutors say they'll release videos of Robert Kraft at that day spa. So get ready for that.https://t.co/kSgbCGppv7 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 17, 2019

Show that dick! Show that dick! https://t.co/kExgSPxasY — KFC (@KFCBarstool) April 17, 2019

By and large though, many of the reactions went along the lines of “Dear God, please no! Anything but that!”

Is there any way the entire internet can just be down that day? https://t.co/PwiQkbLQvh — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) April 17, 2019

NO NO NO NO NO OH MY GOD PLEASE NO WHY CAN’T BILL BARR REDACT THIS INSTEAD??? https://t.co/Votj92VI4N — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 17, 2019

The one time we need the State to hide evidence. https://t.co/OgphSD5s7y — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) April 17, 2019

Absolutely no one wants to watch some old dude being wanked off. https://t.co/19YiVA9pjK — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) April 17, 2019

The wrong things are being redacted. https://t.co/ORqmUXWwRj — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) April 17, 2019

Can someone tell me why it’s the public interest for a video of Kraft getting a handjob to be released? He’s admitted he did it. Why do we need to see this? — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 17, 2019

