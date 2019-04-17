Ivanka: Trump Asked Me to Head Up the World Bank

Ivanka Trump claims her father offered her the job of World Bank chief — but she turned it down.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Ivanka says that President Donald Trump came to her before settling on David Malpass for the position.

“He did,” Ivanka said — when asked if the President offered her the job.

Asked to describe the nature of her father’s pitch, Ivanka replied, “It was a question.”

“I’m very happy doing the work that I’m doing.”

Part of that work, as White House senior advisor, was helping to select Malpass — in concert with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“We had a strong preference,” she said. “David Malpass was unanimously confirmed and is going to do an unbelievable job.

The First Daughter suggested that the World Bank gig may not have been the only position that the President has offered. When asked whether Trump has asked her about any other jobs, Ivanka coyly replied, “I’ll keep that between us.”

