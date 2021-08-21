Twitter Erupts Over Patagonia Cutting Off Resort That Hosted Marjorie Taylor Greene, Other Trump Allies

Outerwear company Patagonia became the top Twitter trending topic overnight when it was reported they’re cutting off a resort that hosted a fundraiser headlined by Marjorie Taylor Greene, former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Jim Jordan.

This week, WyoFile’s Angus M. Thuermer Jr. reported that the clothing companyt will no longer supply a Jackson Hole resort that held the fundraiser:

Patagonia confirmed Tuesday that it would no longer sell to the resort, its largest single customer in the Jackson Hole area. The resort company operates retail stores in Teton Village at the base of the ski area, as well as Hoback Sports and the Jackson Hole Resort Store in nearby Jackson. The move came after Jay Kemmerer, one of the resort’s owners, co-hosted a fundraiser Aug. 5, 2021, at a posh Jackson hotel for the House Freedom Caucus. U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) headlined the event. Admission to the event cost a minimum of $2,000 per couple. The three have parroted the former president’s false claims of election fraud and been panned by conservation groups for their environmental records. Patagonia and the caucus also diverge on social priorities like voting rights and advocacy for minorities and disadvantaged groups, according to widely reported public positions.

The news was greeted with intense reactions by media and political figures, celebrities, and other verified Twitter users who pushed the story to the top of Twitter trends overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

I am a FULL ON @patagonia FAN (Mountaineering while black for 20 years) … now I’m in love. #LiveYourEthosYvon! https://t.co/1eNsRTxHOI — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) August 21, 2021

Here’s true corporate responsibility https://t.co/Z0U7pF2SmG — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 21, 2021

I’m going to buy a Patagonia jacket this Fall.I’ve had one for years and while still stylish it’s getting a little smaller.Hoo ray for Patagonia for taking a righteous stand! https://t.co/Sx6GsEVSR0 — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) August 21, 2021

.@patagonia's decision centered on “our really strong commitment to using both our business and our brand to advocate for our strong priorities. When there’s a misalignment on that, then we take action." https://t.co/mJLJ7zjjlC — Melissa Mark-Viverito (@MMViverito) August 21, 2021

Eat tu @patagonia ? Why? Big mistake. https://t.co/gcyvPJkHHT — Janie Johnson -Fight For Freedom & Lemonade Stands (@jjauthor) August 21, 2021

