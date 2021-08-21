Twitter Erupts Over Patagonia Cutting Off Resort That Hosted Marjorie Taylor Greene, Other Trump Allies

DES MOINES, IOWA - AUGUST 19: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) signs an autograph during a visit to the Iowa State Fair on August 19, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. The fair is often used by politicians seeking to test the waters before jumping into a presidential race. Greene said during her visit that she supports former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Outerwear company Patagonia became the top Twitter trending topic overnight when it was reported they’re cutting off a resort that hosted a fundraiser headlined by Marjorie Taylor Greene, former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Jim Jordan.

This week, WyoFile’s Angus M. Thuermer Jr. reported that the clothing companyt will no longer supply a Jackson Hole resort that held the fundraiser:

Patagonia confirmed Tuesday that it would no longer sell to the resort, its largest single customer in the Jackson Hole area. The resort company operates retail stores in Teton Village at the base of the ski area, as well as Hoback Sports and the Jackson Hole Resort Store in nearby Jackson.

The move came after Jay Kemmerer, one of the resort’s owners, co-hosted a fundraiser Aug. 5, 2021, at a posh Jackson hotel for the House Freedom Caucus. U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) headlined the event. Admission to the event cost a minimum of $2,000 per couple.

The three have parroted the former president’s false claims of election fraud and been panned by conservation groups for their environmental records. Patagonia and the caucus also diverge on social priorities like voting rights and advocacy for minorities and disadvantaged groups, according to widely reported public positions.

The news was greeted with intense reactions by media and political figures, celebrities, and other verified Twitter users who pushed the story to the top of Twitter trends overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

