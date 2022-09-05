Did Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) once audition for American Idol?

Video has been circulating on Twitter of someone that looks like her on the hit show.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s try out for the first season of American Idol under a stage name lmao. What a loser. pic.twitter.com/ltgnx1aUln — Far Left Kyle (@FLKDayton) September 4, 2022

Except it wasn’t here, though the contestant, Stefanie Sugarman, sure had the combative attitude Greene has.

Sugarman auditioned on Season One of the show in 2002. She was 23 years old, or five years younger than Greene, when she auditioned. Sugarman was from California, whereas Greene is from Georgia. Sugarman was in marketing, while Greene was in general-contracting and CrossFit.

Sugarman sang a cringeworthy version of H-Town’s “Knockin’ Da Boots.”

Judge Paula Abdul called Sugarman “very, very outgoing,” but said “I personally don’t feel that you’re the next American Idol.”

Judge Randy Jackson told Sugarman she’s “not a very good singer.”

“I think you’re lying through your teeth,” Sugarman shot back.

After leaving the audition room, Sugarman walked back into it and asked the judges if she made it to Hollywood. She was told no since she’s not a good singer.

“Aw, hell no,” she exclaimed.

While Twitter did not label the video, posted on Twitter on Sunday night by user Far Left Kyle, as misinformation or take it down, the platform added a blurb for context, saying it’s not Greene.

