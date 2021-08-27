WATCH: Active Duty Marine Blasts His Own Commanders for Failing to Speak Out on Afghanistan

An active-duty Marine blasted his own commanders for failing to speak out about the catastrophic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In a video posted to his own Facebook page on Thursday, Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller said, “I’ve been in the Marine infantry for 17 years. I started my tour with Victor 1-8, that’s the current unit that’s doing perimeter security, dealing with the mess that’s going on there” at the airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul, where an explosion that day killed at least 13 U.S. service members – the deadliest attack the U.S. military has experienced in Afghanistan since Aug. 6, 2011 and the first casualties of U.S. troops there since Feb. 8, 2020.

He went on to say:

You can see open-source reporting that there was an explosion and some people were killed. I know through my inside channels that one of the people that was killed was someone that I have a personal relationship with. I won’t go into more detail because the families are still being notified. I’m not making this video because it’s potentially an emotional time. I’m making it because I have a growing discontent and contempt for my perceived ineptitude at the foreign policy level and I want to specifically ask some questions to some of my senior leaders.

Scheller continued, “I feel like I have a lot to lose. If you play chess, you can only see 2-3 moves out because there’s too many variables. I thought through if I post this video what might happen to me especially if the video picks up traction if I have the courage to post it, but I think what you believing can only be defined by what you want to risk.”

Scheller said he’s willing to risk his rank, his retirement and “family’s stability” in order to say “it gives me some moral high ground to demand the same honesty, integrity, accountability for my senior leaders.”

Scheller then read and responded to part of an Aug. 18 letter from the commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David Berger:

And sir, you wrote, “Some of you may be struggling with the simple question ‘was it all worth it?’ We want you to know that your service is meaningful, powerful and important. You fought for the Marine to your left and the Marine to your right. You never let them down.’” Then you go on to say that if we’re struggling, we should seek counseling. Which, you know, I get it. People have killed people. I’ve killed people, and I seek counseling, and that’s fine. There’s a time and place for that. The reason people are so upset on social media right now is not because the Marine on the battlefield let someone down. That service member always rose to the occasion and has done extraordinary things. People are upset because their senior leaders let them down and none of them are raising their hands and accepting accountability or saying “we messed this up.” If an O-5 battalion commander has the simplest live fire incident, EO complaint. Boom. Fired. But we have a secretary of defense that testified to Congress in May that the Afghan National Security Forces could withstand the Taliban advance. We have Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs — who the commandant is a member of that — who’s supposed to advise on military policy. We have a Marine combatant commander. All of these people are supposed to advise. And I’m not saying we’ve got to be in Afghanistan forever, but I am saying: Did any of you throw your rank on the table and say, “Hey, it’s a bad idea to evacuate Bagram Airfield, a strategic airbase, before we evacuate everyone.” Did anyone do that? And when you didn’t think to do that, did anyone raise their hand and say, “We completely messed this up?”

Scheller added that “potentially” his fellow service members “did die in vain if we don’t have senior leaders that own up and raise their hand and say, ‘We did not do this well in the end.’ Without that, we just keep repeating the same mistakes.”

He concluded, “I want to say this very strongly: I have been fighting for 17 years. I am willing to throw it all away to say to my senior leaders ‘I demand accountability.’”

Watch above.

