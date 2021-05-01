WATCH: Bill Maher Calls Twitch a ‘F**cking Waste of Time’ and Gets Dragged All Over Twitter For It

Comic and TV host Bill Maher reaped a social media whirlwind when he declared that watching videos on Twitch is a “fucking waste of time.”

In a clip from last week’s Real Time “New Rules” segment, Maher disparaged a social media video site that allows users to interact while playing video games and watch recordings of same, according to my 11 year-old.

“You think someone 80 is hopeless because they can’t use an iPhone?” Maher said in the brief clip. “Maybe the one who’s hopeless is the one who can’t stop using it. You think I’m out of it because I’m not on Twitch? Well maybe I get Twitch, but I just think people watching other people play video games is a waste of fucking time.”

Apparently, users were making VERY GOOD USE OF THEIR TIME on Twitch, because it took them a week to notice, and then drag Maher all over Twitter. The comic became a top trending topic overnight. Here’s a sampling of the reactions to the clip that went viral.

CALL OUT: Bill Maher calls out Twitch viewers saying “I just think people watching other people playing video games is a waste of f*cking time.” pic.twitter.com/GF5kIfF47K — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 29, 2021

Bill Maher on whatever the frick his show is called decides to target people who watch streamers play video games on Twitch pic.twitter.com/s6coHN1Nnp — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 29, 2021

Speaking of watching something that is a waste of time…. https://t.co/9ZwKxIBg6w — Eliza Skinner (@elizaskinner) May 1, 2021

watching comedians that aren’t funny is the real waste of time https://t.co/cmNJFcMTfh — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 1, 2021

Yeah, man, only a fucking idiot would watch someone else play a game https://t.co/6JQpJ8MrPx pic.twitter.com/cjE1ghudFf — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) May 1, 2021

Watching Bill’s tongue dart out and wet his lips is time well spent. https://t.co/etEc13TU4X — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) May 1, 2021

I didn’t realize watching video game live streams and watching Bill Maher had so much in common https://t.co/5Mwrqu31RW — Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) May 1, 2021

It's always misleading when twitch is described as "people watching other people playing videogames." This descriptor completely overlooks the interactive element that makes the platform so sticky. Yes, a game is on the screen, but there is also a conversation in progress https://t.co/zV8wMHZhFq — Chase (@ChasejustChase) April 30, 2021

Hey @billmaher, would you like to come on my Twitch show? We could talk about prescient topics, discuss politics, religion etc. all while interacting with a live audience, wait that sounds familiar… https://t.co/KmO9TzwQAa — Jay (@VoiceJayBritton) May 1, 2021

Does anyone under 65 watch Bill Maher? Old boomers baiting each other with “can’t believe what those darn kids are up to!” to try to claw back some relevance. This is like watching your grandpa refuse to retire from a job he can’t do any longer. Sad. https://t.co/9LMOthgozQ — Justin Kan (@justinkan) April 30, 2021

You could be watching paint dry and it still wouldn't be a waste of time if you enjoy it. https://t.co/DOOysMsS5p — Doomsee (@Doomseee) April 30, 2021

This one guy agreed with Bill.

Watch the clip above via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]