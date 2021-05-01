WATCH: Bill Maher Calls Twitch a ‘F**cking Waste of Time’ and Gets Dragged All Over Twitter For It

comScore Bill Maher Calls Twitch a 'F**cking Waste of Time' and Gets Dragged

By Tommy ChristopherMay 1st, 2021, 9:52 am

Comic and TV host Bill Maher reaped a social media whirlwind when he declared that watching videos on Twitch is a “fucking waste of time.”

In a clip from last week’s Real Time “New Rules” segment, Maher disparaged a social media video site that allows users to interact while playing video games and watch recordings of same, according to my 11 year-old.

“You think someone 80 is hopeless because they can’t use an iPhone?” Maher said in the brief clip. “Maybe the one who’s hopeless is the one who can’t stop using it. You think I’m out of it because I’m not on Twitch? Well maybe I get Twitch, but I just think people watching other people play video games is a waste of fucking time.”

Apparently, users were making VERY GOOD USE OF THEIR TIME on Twitch, because it took them a week to notice, and then drag Maher all over Twitter. The comic became a top trending topic overnight. Here’s a sampling of the reactions to the clip that went viral.

This one guy agreed with Bill.

Watch the clip above via HBO.

