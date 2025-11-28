WATCH: Canadian SNL Mocks Trump With ‘Quiet Piggy’ Kids Book Skit

A new book by Donald Trump. 🐷 pic.twitter.com/vA285qIouF — This Hour Has 22 Minutes (@22_Minutes) November 26, 2025

Canada’s satirical skit show This Hour Has 22 Minutes mocked President Donald Trump’s now-infamous “piggy” insult by imagining the president reading a new kids’ book to confused schoolchildren.

The bit comes after Trump reportedly snapped, “Quiet — quiet, piggy” at Bloomberg correspondent Catherine Lucey after she pressed him on the Jeffrey Epstein files, a remark that the White House later defended the comment and blasted the journalist for “unprofessional” behavior.

In the sketch, produced by a show on Canada’s state broadcaster CBC, a parody Trump sits in a mock Oval Office, announcing: “Everyone knows I love kids like Don Jr. and one of the girls. So I wrote a book about the lying liars who write about me. Here it is: Quiet Piggy.”

What follows is a deliberately chaotic read-aloud in which the president rants about “swine cult reporters, riffs on Epstein questions, denies his hair is a wig, and veers into presidential self-mythology — all while admonishing imaginary journalists: “Quiet piggy, shut up, piggy.”

At one point, a child interrupts the president to say, “This book sucks.” Without missing a beat, the Trump figure shoots back: “Silence, hog!”

The skit closes out with an ad before cutting back to the president, pointing at the children he was reading to: “Shut up! You’re pigs, you’re all pigs. Quite frankly, you’re pig, you’re pig, you’re big piggy, you’re the piggy. You’re all pigs.”

Watch above via X.