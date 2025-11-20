White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended President Donald Trump calling a female reporter “piggy” on Air Force One.

In a stunning exchange during Thursday’s White House press briefing, The Washington Post’s Natalie Allison confronted Leavitt about Trump’s remark from last Friday — in which he told Bloomberg’s Catherine Lucey “quiet, piggy.”

“What did the president mean when he called reporter Piggy?” Allison asked.

Leavitt launched into a bizarre defense of the president’s comment.

“Look, the president is very frank and honest with everyone in this room,” Leavitt said. “You’ve all seen it yourself. You’ve experienced it yourselves. And I think it’s one of the many reasons that the American people reelected this president because of his frankness. And he calls out fake news when he sees it. He gets frustrated with reporters when you lie about him, when you spread fake news about him and his administration, but he also is the most transparent president in history. And he gives all of you in this room, as you all know, unprecedented access. You are in the Oval Office almost every day asking the president questions.”

The press secretary went on to argue that the press corps is receiving better, more “respectful” treatment than it did under President Joe Biden’s administration.

“I think the president being frank, and open, and honest to your faces rather than hiding behind your backs is frankly a lot more respectful than what you saw in the last administration — where you had a president who lied to your face and then didn’t speak to you for weeks and hid upstairs and didn’t take your question,” Leavitt said. “So I think everyone in this room should appreciate the frankness and the openness that you get from President Trump on a near-daily basis.”

Allison tried to follow up, but Leavitt quickly shut her down.

“I’m calling on Bloomberg,” Leavitt said.

Watch above, via Fox News.