‘Fun for Republicans!’ Fox News’ Karl Rove Delights in Democratic Infighting

Fox News’ Karl Rove could hardly contain his excitement while discussing Democratic infighting on Thanksgiving.

After being asked about the rebellion against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Rove said the following:

Well, I think there are two things going on here. One is the generational change that is alluded to by Seth Moulton and Cory Booker. And this is natural, I mean, this always happens. The younger crowd wants more responsibility, and if you have these older members of the Senate and the House, they draw younger competitors who want to start their political careers. But there’s-, that’s normal. But what is not normal is the effort by some on the left of the Democratic Party to go after Chuck Schumer on ideological grounds and to oppose, deliberately oppose the choice of the so-called Democratic establishment in some of these primaries. Senators, a number of senators led by Elizabeth Warren, and [Chris] Van Hollen of Maryland, and [Chris] Murphy of Connecticut have organized a group they call the “Fight Club,” and they are they are aiming to nominate the most left-wing member of the of the primary contest in critical states like Michigan, and Minnesota, and Maine. And if they do so, the beneficiaries will be the Republican candidates because these are battleground states, these are gonna be battleground races, and the notion that the more-, the extreme left-wing candidate you can nominate is gonna have a better chance of carrying those seats is ridiculous.

He went on to say that “what’s amazing to me is is that Schumer is the most effective fundraiser the Democrats have on the other side. And what they’re attempting to say is ‘We want to replace the guy who in the meantime we expect to raise the tens of millions of dollars that are necessary in order to beat the Republicans in these battleground states.’ Sort of a weird message in there. But it’s fun for Republicans to watch, because none of this is is in the short-run constructive.”

Watch above via Fox News.