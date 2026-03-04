Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth declared in a Wednesday press conference that the current conflict with Iran is “not a fair fight” and was never meant to be one.

“This was never meant to be a fair fight and it is not a fair fight. We are punching them while they’re down, which is exactly how it should be,” he said.

Hegseth’s comments follow U.S. and Israel strikes against Iran that has taken out much of the country’s leadership, including its supreme leader. Iran has responded with their own strikes, killing at least six Americans in Kuwait with a drone strike. Hegseth vowed the American casualties would be avenged.

He said:

As President Trump said, more and larger waves are coming. We are just getting started. We are accelerating, not decelerating. Iran’s capabilities are evaporating by the hour, while American strength grows fiercer, smarter and utterly dominant. More bombers and more fighters are arriving just today. And now, with complete control of the skies, we will be using 500-pound, 1,000-pound and 2,000 pound GPS and laser-guided precision gravity bombs, of which we have a nearly unlimited stockpile. We used more exquisite standoff munitions at the start, but no longer need to. Our stockpiles of those, as well as patriots, remains extremely strong.

Hegseth warned the U.S. can “sustain this fight easily for as along as we need to.”

He compared Iran’s predicament to football.

“I liken Iran’s predicament to a football team who scripted the first 20 plays of a game,” he said. “The team knew what plays to run because their first few drives were scripted. But now that the game has started and the blitz is on, they don’t know what plays call, let alone how to get in the huddle and call those plays.”

Hegseth declared that the strikes are President Donald Trump getting the “last laugh” against Iran.

“Iran tried to kill President Trump. And President Trump got the last laugh,” he said. “Now, this is not a mission accomplished situation. This is simply a reality check.”

Watch above via Fox News.

