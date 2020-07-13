WATCH LIVE: Monday White House Press Briefing With Kayleigh McEnany

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold her next press briefing at 1 p.m. EDT on Monday.

During her last press briefing on Thursday, McEnany was questioned over the Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

“He can release his taxes at any time. This case went all the way to the Supreme Court. His own nominees ruled against him. Why shouldn’t the American public at this point believe that the president has something he’s trying to hide?” grilled NBC White House correspondent Peter Alexander, prompting McEnany to reply, “The justices did not rule against him.”

“In fact, it was a unanimous opinion saying that this needs to go back to the District Court, and they even recognized that the president has an ample arsenal of arguments that he could make,” she continued, adding, “In fact, I would show that the vast majority laid out a road map for the president.”

