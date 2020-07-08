White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold a press briefing at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Her last briefing on Monday was filled with questions about President Donald Trump’s attack on NASCAR’s only Black driver Bubba Wallace, which she mostly dodged. Two days ago, Trump insisted that Wallace should apologize for creating a “hoax” when a noose was found in his garage in a tweet.

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

At the ending of the briefing, McEnany was mad about how many questions she asked about the tweet, prompting a lecture and walk-off from the White House Press Secretary.

“I was asked probably 12 questions about the Confederate Flag,” McEnany said on Monday. “This president is focused on action. I’m a little dismayed that I didn’t receive one question on the deaths this weekend. I didn’t receive one question about New York City shootings doubling for the third straight week, and over the last seven days, shootings skyrocket by 142 percent. Not one question!”

McEnany’s last noteworthy media appearance came on Tuesday’s Fox & Friends where she claimed Mary Trump’s new book entitled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man is full of “falsehoods.” McEnany also admitted she hadn’t yet seen the book.

Watch above, via NBC.

