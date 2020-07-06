comScore

‘Off the Rails’: Reporters Fume After Wild Briefing in Which Kayleigh McEnany Repeatedly Ducked Questions

By Charlie NashJul 6th, 2020, 3:02 pm

Reporters fumeded following White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s press briefing on Monday, criticizing McEnany for failing to adequately answer questions and then abruptly concluding the briefing after berating the media.

Most of the criticism directed at McEnany concerned her repeated attempts to “duck” questions about President Donald Trump’s tweet insinuating NASCAR is losing viewers for banning the Confederate flag and demanding that driver Bubba Wallace apologize after a noose was discovered in his garage.

“[McEnany’s] briefing is off the rails,” tweeted New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman. “Doesn’t answer the question she’s repeatedly asked about the president saying Bubba Wallace should ‘apologize,’ then gets angry reporters are pressing her on it.”

“Worth noting that White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany — speaking on behalf of the White House and President Trump — so far has repeatedly been unable to take any unambiguous stance about the place of the Confederate flag in our society,” commented Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker.

Many journalists also took aim at McEnany’s claim that “the world is looking at us as a leader in COVID-19,” and defense of President Trump’s declaration that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are “totally harmless.”

McEnany concluded Monday press briefing after berating the press for asking her about the Confederate flag, rather than about violent crime in major cities over the weekend.

