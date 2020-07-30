comScore

WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds News Conference in White House

By KJ EdelmanJul 30th, 2020, 6:04 pm

President Donald Trump will hold a news conference in the White House on Thursday night beginning at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

His remarks will come at the end of a day where the president suggested delaying the 2020 election to presumptive democratic nominee Joe Biden. While his suggestion of is unconstitutional and only up to Congress to decide, Trump tweeted Thursday, “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

Later in the day, Trump tweeted in regards to his suggestion of delaying the election, “Glad I was able to get the very dishonest LameStream Media to finally start talking about the RISKS to our Democracy from dangerous Universal Mail-In-Voting (not Absentee Voting, which I totally support!).”

Trump’s news conference also comes after former presidential candidate Herman Cain passed away from Covid-19 Thursday morning. The president called him a “very special man, an American Patriot, and great friend” in a tweet memorializing Cain.

In Trump’s last media appearance on Wednesday, the president ripped Fox News and CNN for their “bad reporting” of the federal government’s response to Portland protests.

Watch above, via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: