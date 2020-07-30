President Donald Trump will hold a news conference in the White House on Thursday night beginning at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

His remarks will come at the end of a day where the president suggested delaying the 2020 election to presumptive democratic nominee Joe Biden. While his suggestion of is unconstitutional and only up to Congress to decide, Trump tweeted Thursday, “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Later in the day, Trump tweeted in regards to his suggestion of delaying the election, “Glad I was able to get the very dishonest LameStream Media to finally start talking about the RISKS to our Democracy from dangerous Universal Mail-In-Voting (not Absentee Voting, which I totally support!).”

Glad I was able to get the very dishonest LameStream Media to finally start talking about the RISKS to our Democracy from dangerous Universal Mail-In-Voting (not Absentee Voting, which I totally support!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Trump’s news conference also comes after former presidential candidate Herman Cain passed away from Covid-19 Thursday morning. The president called him a “very special man, an American Patriot, and great friend” in a tweet memorializing Cain.

In Trump’s last media appearance on Wednesday, the president ripped Fox News and CNN for their “bad reporting” of the federal government’s response to Portland protests.

Watch above, via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]