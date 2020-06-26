The White House coronavirus task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, will hold its first public briefing since April 24 — starting at 12:30 p.m. EST.

The task force, consisting of Pence, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Dr. Deborah Birx, among others, hasn’t spoken to reporters in two months. The briefings stopped shortly after President Donald Trump suggested that disinfectants could be injected into coronavirus patients in an effort to fight the virus.

While Trump has regularly held press conferences from the press since, Fauci and Birx have spent less time interacting with the media. Several media personalities, like Fox’s Bill Hemmer, have noted that the two have somewhat “disappeared.”

“Will we see Drs. Birx and Fauci any time soon?” Hemmer asked on June 16. “Because they seem to have disappeared.”

In response, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said they’re still “hard at work” and that she’s “constantly gathering information from them.”

The task force’s live briefing comes as the United States is nearing 2.5 million Covid-19 cases with over 120,000 deaths since the beginning of March. While Connecticut, New Jersey, and former hotspot New York have decreased their daily numbers, states like Texas have upended their re-opening plans amid increasing coronavirus cases.

Watch above, via NBC News.

