WATCH: The Full Version of That Viral Prego Spaghetti Video Even MORE Gross Than You Expected

Prego spaghetti sauce was trending because of a viral — and bacterial, by the looks of it — video that featured an unappetizing hack for countertop spaghetti service, but the 40 seconds that were cut to fit it on Twitter took the whole thing to another level.

On Tuesday, the famous spaghetti sauce brand set Twitter ablaze, as people commented on a viral cooking hack that featured the latest entry in a genre of kitchen “hacks” that seem designed to attract engagements through revulsion.

Originating from the “Josh & Lisa” Facebook page (they also have a TikTok), the video that was posted to Twitter features Lisa assembling a spaghetti dinner directly on her countertop, with her bare hands, while a friend holds the camera and gushes about how awesome it all is.

The reactions were about what you’d expect.

But things get even worse in the full three-minute version, as Lisa proceeds to assemble a salad right next to the lukewarm trough of pasts, sauce, and contaminants, and then proclaims “This is how real Italians cook spaghetti” shortly before dousing it with Kraft Italian dressing.

I watched a few of their other videos, and it’s genuinely tough to tell if this is a bit. Lisa has a very nice oven, which leads me to believe she must know how to cook, but then she also coats her entire kitchen in raw chicken juice and keeps a shaker of Lawry’s in a drawer with baby bottles, so who knows? Maybe it’s a little of both.

But if the goal is engagement, it appears to be working. The Prego video has racked up over 28 million views, and the paper towel rack chicken has 11 million — and lord knows how many blister packs of Imodium AD. As the car commercials say all the time, “Do Not Attempt.”

