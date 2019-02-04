White House Announces SOTU Guests, Including Student Bullied Because His Last Name Is Trump

The White House tonight announced several special guests attending the State of the Union at the Capitol tomorrow.

The guests include: Debra Bissell, Heather Armstrong, and Madison Armstrong––family members of Gerald and Sharon David, who were killed by an illegal immigrant; Matthew Charles, who was released from prison under the First Step Act; Grace Eline, a 10-year-old cancer survivor; Judah Samet, a member of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh who survived the horrific shooting; and Tom Wibberley, the father of a Navy seaman killed in a terrorist attack.

One name on the list getting particular attention is Joshua Trump, a 6th grader who, as the White House explains, “has been bullied in school due to his last name.”

Trump is not related to the president, but he was in the news a few months ago due to him getting bullied over his last name:

The bullying started two years ago when he was at Claymont Elementary School, according to his principal. That was about the time Donald J. Trump became president… Joshua’s family might change his last name from Trump, which he got from his mother Megan Trump, to Berto, his father’s last name. All that to stop schoolyard teasing. “I had to sit down with my son and hear him tell me that he hates himself and that he feels sad all the time,” his mom said on Facebook.

You can read the full list here.

[photo via Getty Images]

