Attention sponge Piers Morgan got torn to shreds for a column bashing tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from the French Open this weekend in an act of self-preservation that gave Morgan traumatic flashbacks to the time Meghan Markle shared her own mental health struggles.

You might remember Morgan from his hit performance in Butthurt British Dude Storms Off His Own Show Forever or Same Butthurt British Dude Defends Racist Column as Not Racist, Ackshully, but even though he lost his TV gig, the world is still not well shot of him.

After Osaka dropped out of the tennis tournament and explained in detail the depression and anxiety that led her to that decision, Morgan penned a column entitled “Narcissistic Naomi’s cynical exploitation of mental health to silence the media is right from the Meghan and Harry playbook of wanting their press cake and eating it,” and tweeted it with that same message:

Narcissistic Naomi’s cynical exploitation of mental health to silence the media is right from the Meghan & Harry playbook of wanting their press cake and eating it. https://t.co/UUFZ8iXt7l pic.twitter.com/iAj5ivzOBc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 31, 2021

Morgan misspelled “Please Fill My Bottomless Pit of Thirst for Attention, Any Attention At All” in his tweet, but folks on Twitter got the message loud and clear anyway. And while I am loathe to deliver Morgan the endorphins he so desperately craves, the people dragging him deserve to be heard. Here’s hoping that while Morgan’s eyes are rolling back in his head as he rides the rush, maybe something will get through.

Seems to be an interesting correlation between the women Piers targets but I can’t quite put my finger on it 🙃 https://t.co/QUQSuZvKiA — Nicola Keaney (@NicKeaney) May 31, 2021

*Black woman breathes* Piers Morgan: “NEW COLUMN” — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) June 1, 2021

How does not speaking to the media silence the media? 🤔 Knowing your self worth and protecting your mental health is to be admired. Abuse is not part of the job. And being empowered not to put up with shit is to be applauded and admired. #NaomiOsaka https://t.co/h52LX7SsQo — Dawn Butler MP✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) May 31, 2021

Climate: changes

Piers: The same way Harry and Meghan decided to change and not be part of the royal family… Typical. https://t.co/t7q9bweuQS — Eric Mugendi #FreePalestine (@mougendi) June 1, 2021

Really beginning to think this guy hates black women!🤔 https://t.co/N2iwcyA8LD — ADEWALE ADELEKE (@ChairmanHKN) May 31, 2021

So Naomi Osaka is narcissistic for trying to get OUT of press conferences, hence out of the public spotlight. That is literally the opposite of narcissism. https://t.co/tmfEzYUe9E — MF MOCK (@brentinmock) May 31, 2021

Piers Morgan is an idiot, who thrives on manufactured controversy. He’s also a disgrace to the profession of journalism. A cheap attention seeker. Period! https://t.co/5GRccgpmUC — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) May 31, 2021

Can @Twitter delete this as this is triggering for people with mental health challenges? Also it’s really a very daft, unfunny, trash string of words by a relentless dummy. https://t.co/aKY1KnLdvv — Dénola Grey (@DenolaGrey) May 31, 2021

She got what she wanted: a debilitating disability that forced her to remove herself from the game because people like you think she should kill herself to entertain you. By the way your obsession with young black women is really creepy dude. #DisabilityTwitter #DisCo #crpd https://t.co/vqXaoI3S7f — Maysoon (@maysoonzayid) June 1, 2021

God, Piers Morgan is an asshole pic.twitter.com/WVC3UyCrbb — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 31, 2021

Don’t tweet at or about Piers Morgan. It’s been so nice in here since he lost his job for being an idiot. The less we hear from him the clearer our skin will be. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) May 31, 2021

Piers Morgan walked off his studio because he couldn’t even withstand hearing mild criticism from his colleague. The man is the most fragile, brittle spirit. He’s a nothing compared to Naomi Osaka. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) May 31, 2021

What is it about Naomi Osaka and Meghan Markle that gets Piers Morgan so worked up, I wonder. pic.twitter.com/ls3W3gKHUl — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) May 31, 2021

Meghan Markle & Naomi Osaka are women of color who are at the peak of human social strata & both have complained of depression wrought on them by the media. Instead of embracing them, Britain allows race-whistlers like Piers Morgan to pooh-Pooh their mental anguish. Has to stop. pic.twitter.com/NEXrTCWM4u — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) June 1, 2021

If time machines existed Piers Morgan would go backwards in time to chat shit about Rosa Parks — Nabil Abdulrashid (@Nabilu) May 31, 2021

Isn’t not wanting to speak to the press kind of antithetical to your claim she’s a narcissist? — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) June 1, 2021

I proper hate this guy so much it actually burns me that he was allowed on telly when his heart is filled with such hate for my people I genuinely can’t respect anyone who helps this guy in life such a dirty little prick https://t.co/BFN91OqCPL — Big Zuu (@ItsBigZuu) June 1, 2021

“I can’t be racist, I have Black friends” https://t.co/nvYx95byRI — ada enechi (@adaenechi) June 1, 2021

Anyway, fuck that guy.

