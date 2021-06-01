comScore Opinion: Piers Morgan Ripped for Slamming Naomi Osaka
Attention-Sponge Piers Morgan Gets the Brutal Flogging He Begged for With Column Slamming Naomi Osaka

By Tommy ChristopherJun 1st, 2021, 9:45 am
 

Attention sponge Piers Morgan got torn to shreds for a column bashing tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from the French Open this weekend in an act of self-preservation that gave Morgan traumatic flashbacks to the time Meghan Markle shared her own mental health struggles.

You might remember Morgan from his hit performance in Butthurt British Dude Storms Off His Own Show Forever or Same Butthurt British Dude Defends Racist Column as Not Racist, Ackshully, but even though he lost his TV gig, the world is still not well shot of him.

After Osaka dropped out of the tennis tournament and explained in detail the depression and anxiety that led her to that decision, Morgan penned a column entitled “Narcissistic Naomi’s cynical exploitation of mental health to silence the media is right from the Meghan and Harry playbook of wanting their press cake and eating it,” and tweeted it with that same message:

Morgan misspelled “Please Fill My Bottomless Pit of Thirst for Attention, Any Attention At All” in his tweet, but folks on Twitter got the message loud and clear anyway. And while I am loathe to deliver Morgan the endorphins he so desperately craves, the people dragging him deserve to be heard. Here’s hoping that while Morgan’s eyes are rolling back in his head as he rides the rush, maybe something will get through.

Anyway, fuck that guy.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.

