Democratic Strategist Kurt Bardella On MSNBC Grotesquely Claims GOP a ‘Mirror’ of Nazi Germany, Mussolini, Bolsheviks

Democratic strategist and frequent MSNBC guest Kurt Bardella despicably and directly equated the Republican Party with Nazi Germany and Bolsheviks.

The Democrat made the remarks in the middle of the news day on MSNBC Reports, during a discussion of President Joe Biden going after “MAGA Republicans” and saying they practice “semi-fascism.”

Bardella told anchor Alex Witt that Biden is in the “third chapter” of his presidency, describing it as a “fight for the soul of democracy.”

“We are watching right now a very radical and extreme Republican Party mirror what we have seen in other places like Nazi Germany, like other places like the Bolsheviks,” said Bardella. He continued ranting without interruption or challenge.

We have seen this playbook before. We have seen a ruling party try to use things like propaganda, try to silence the free press, try to restrict what women can do, we have seen this playbook before and it always ends disastrously for the majority of people who are subjected to that. That’s what the warnings signs that we’re seeing from the president right now. He is ringing the bell that we need to check in, pay attention because this is a very dangerous line that the Republican Party is under full embrace of autocratic ways and means is nothing but disastrous and we have to stop it.

As I have written elsewhere, both the GOP and Democratic Party have no regard for democratic norms. That being said, for Bardella to compare the Republican Party to Nazi Germany is ignorant and offensive. And it is not the first time Bardella has compared the GOP to Nazis.

The GOP doesn’t send people to ghettos, concentration camps, death camps, gulags, or anything of the sort, obviously. The GOP does not seek to annihilate the Jewish people or those who aren’t of a certain race or ethnicity, despite what MSNBC guests and hosts regularly claim. Nor does the GOP seek to silence that out-of-control press, as much as they have expressed displeasure with moments like this.

Nazi Germany comparisons do a disservice to the Jews, including my late grandparents, who were targeted by Adolf Hitler.

But later in the segment Bardella insensitively went back to the Nazism well anway, saying women in Hitler’s Germany had to procreate what they saw as the master Aryan race, and he even brought Mussolini into the mix.

We’ve seen Republicans not really know how to even talk about this. The void that was left by some of these Republicans’ silence and their effort to hide from it has been filled by the most extreme end of their party saying things like they believe that a raped child should have to be forced to carry through with that pregnancy in that term. And that’s just so far outside of the mainstream of where Americans are. Remember, women in Nazi Germany had little role in political and professional life, their role was to marry, procreate and advance their superior race. The ideal woman in Nazi Germany did not have a career outside her home. The reversal of reproductive rights, women’s rights in America is bringing us toward that. Under Mussolini’s rule, procreation was dictated as a duty of women. That’s where these extreme MAGA Republicans want to bring women in the 21st Century. That’s what they’re trying to do.

The Republican Party of course has a diverse membership and leadership, both in the halls of Congress and in the voting booths across the country. Although it happens all the time, it’s nonsensical to claim a party that encompasses all the religious, racial, ethnic, and national origin diversity in this nation is the “mirror” of racial cleansing mass murdering regimes; in fact it is morally offensive and intellectually bankrupt.

Moreover, Bardella casts pro-life beliefs as inherently Nazi-like fascism, when of course neither Mussolini nor Hitler had any regard for life. And the suggestion that the party — which has a huge female voting base in addition to the leadership of smart, capable conservative women — is ending “women’s rights” is pure propaganda. Which, to be fair, is never challenged on the network.

There is always room to criticize a political party, and plenty of political rhetoric to go around in election years. But using historic and monstrous evils like Nazi Germany or Fascist Italy as literal equivalents only disrespects the victims of those horrors. And it exposes sound bite partisans like Bardella as historically callous and out of touch.

Watch above via MSNBC.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.