‘ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!!!’ Trump Blames Midterm Failures on ‘Dishonest Fake News Media’



Former President Donald Trump lashed out at reports of the many failed election bids by candidates he endorsed for the 2022 midterm elections, returning to his old saw, “Fake News Media,” and an all-caps ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.

Trump took to TruthSocial at nearly 2 AM Thursday to fire off his bilious missive. It’s not clear if he did so while holding a candelabra on a staircase at a darkened Mar-a-Lago, but the sense of dramatic and paranoid delusion in his message certainly conveyed a black-and-white Billy Wilder movie trope.

Trump is taking a LOT of heat from media outlets — across the political spectrum — after several candidates he endorsed for Senate failed to win, namely Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dan Bolduc. Blake Masters has not yet lost but is trialing Mark Kelly and Herschel Walker is set for a Dec. 6 runoff.

But the real issue is not Trump’s flagging sway over the GOP, according to the 45th president. It’s the media for reporting his failed efforts. To wit:

Incredible how dishonest the Fake News Media is.The Failing New York Times has gone crazy. So many of the people I Endorsed went on to victory on Tuesday Night, nobody was even close, and they literally make up a story refusing to write the facts, and only quoting enemies and losers. Almost all of the people I endorsed WON, yet if you read the story from two Trump hating writers (who only do as they are told!), you would not even recognize the truth. They truly are, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!!! …219 WINS against 16 LOSSES IN THE GENERAL ELECTION, and yet the Fake News writes only unrecognizable junk. No wonder they are all doing sooo badly!

Yeah, that’s not how it works. The vast majority of his wins — and to be clear, it’s not at all certain where he’s getting the figure of 219 — were already heavy favorites who would have won regardless of a toothless TruthSocial post seen by maybe thousands of people.

The most oft-used Trump tactic for political conflict is the old “the best defense is a good offense,” which has shockingly been effective in large part due to a compliant and lazy media that irresponsibly amplify nearly every comment he makes. (And yes, I’m starting with the man in the mirror.)

But at this point? Trump is just making a fool of himself and those close advisors unwilling to tell the emperor that he has no clothes on.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.