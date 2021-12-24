Somehow, Joe Biden Doesn’t Seem to Know What ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ Means

Because we live on a very dumb timeline, “Let’s Go, Brandon” has become a well-known euphemism for “Fuck Joe Biden.” Obviously, this isn’t the reality we may want, but it’s the one we’ve got.

The president himself seemed blissfully unaware of this unfortunate fact on Friday morning when he and First Lady Jill Biden called into the North American Aerospace Defense Command which, per tradition is “tracking” Santa Claus because – again – dumb timeline. (Also, see: turkeys, “pardons” of.)

During the call, which was live-streamed, the Bidens took calls from parents and children to exchange holiday niceties and smalltalk. One father of four in Oregon, however, thought he would spend the few seconds he had with the president of the United States to basically tell him “Fuck you,” albeit in a less biting manner.

“I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well,” the man told the Bidens. “Merry Christmas. And Let’s go Brandon.”

The president replied, “Let’s go Brandon. I agree.”

Biden asked a follow up question about Oregon, but by then the man had either hung up or had been cut off by whoever was managing the call.

It’s possible, of course, that Biden does know what “Let’s go, Brandon” means and just bizarrely repeated the phrase and added, “I agree.”

But why?

Biden has a seemingly endless supply of “Come on, man!(s)” at his disposal, and this would have been a perfect time to deploy one. Even just a “Well, Merry Christmas to you anyway” would have sufficed. Something. Anything other than, “Let’s go, Brandon. I agree.”

Therefore, it’s not unreasonable to conclude the president doesn’t, or at least didn’t in that moment, know what the phrase means.

The dumb meme was born in October when a reporter you’ve never heard of interviewed a race car driver you’ve never heard of who’d just won a race you’ve never heard of. During the conversation, the crowd began chanting “Fuck Joe Biden.” The reporter then mistakenly stated the fans were chanting, “Let’s go, Brandon,” as that’s the driver’s first name.

The reporter’s gaffe was the most egregious mishearing since Montgomery Burns believed attendees of the Springfield Film Festival were yelling, “Boo-urns!”

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.