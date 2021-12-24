WATCH: Kid’s Father Says ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ Live on Air During President Biden’s Christmas Calls

President Joe Biden took it in stride when a parent blurted out “Let’s go Brandon!” during a live broadcast of calls to kids tracking Santa Claus.

The president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden called in to Norad in an event that was streamed live, and during which the president and first lady were then connected with parents and kids for brief chats.

But one parent of four children from Oregon — one of whom was purportedly named Hunter — had a less-than-merry greeting for the president.

After Biden spoke to each of the children in turn and discussed their Christmas wishes, the father wrapped up the call by saying “I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well, Merry Christmas, and then blurted out “Let’s go Brandon!”

“Let’s go Brandon, I agree,” the president said without missing a beat, and added “Hey, by the way, are you in Oregon?”

But the caller had disconnected — likely to go collect high-fives from MAGA-hatted brethren. The president continued to take calls, and did not appear to react to the significance of the phrase.

From the pool reports on the event:

Next kids they spoke with are in Oregon. First they talked to the dad. Griffin, age 11, asked for a piano. Another son, Hunter, wants a Nintendo Switch. Another child wants a Barbie. FLOTUS said she still has her Barbie- “now ancient Barbie.” Penelope, age 2: dad said she’d be happy with anything Potus again reminded kids to be in bed by 9:00 Jared, the dad, said merry Christmas and Let’s Go Brandon. (We are trying to get more on why this happened) Potus did not react to the apparent slight, let it slide right by.

For the uninitiated, the “Let’s go Brandon!” trend originated when some NASCAR fans at Talladega chanted “Fuck Joe Biden” as race winner Brandon Brown gave a post-race interview, the reporter mistook the chant as a show of support for Brown.

That moment has made “Let’s go Brandon!” a stand-in for the more profane version with opponents of President Joe Biden. But there’s an added dimension. Some conservatives believe that the reporter’s mistake was actually a deliberate and instantaneously-devised effort to cover up what the crowd was really chanting, and use the phrase as a double-edged critique of Biden and the media.

Watch above via Fox News.

