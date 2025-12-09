President Donald Trump has chosen to kick off his affordability tour on Tuesday night at a venue where all he has to bring is his love of everything.

The commander-in-chief is going on the road to quell American fears about the affordability crisis, which he has repeatedly called either a hoax or a Democratic “con job.” Either way, Trump is eager to hit the road to personally deliver his own economic message.

And given Trump’s affinity for 80s-style decor — including signage to let everybody know where the Oval Office is — the White House has chosen a gem that harkens back nearly 40 years for the first stop: Mount Airy Casino Resort in the Poconos, formerly known as Mount Airy Lodge.

The name should strike a nostalgic chord for anyone who grew up watching The Price Is Right when you were too sick to go to school.

Is this the same place as those 1980s commercials for "Mount Airy Lodge"? https://t.co/zPKdeFfDOg — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) December 8, 2025

The rumors around this announcement in my chats are wild. Everything from “VLS cells on a UCSG cutter” to a literal 20-inch-gun battleship Some are claiming Trump will do it at Mount Airy Lodge tonight, so maybe we’re getting hot-tub corvettes shaped like champagne glasses. 🤣 https://t.co/wJSIAuXdu8 — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) December 9, 2025

As you flipped around channels between guest intros and the Showcase Showdown, at least three TV ads were certain: Cats was playing at the Winter Garden Theatre, the Milford Plaza was the lullaby of Broadway, and the Mount Airy Lodge was taking reservations.

All three came complete with their own earworms, but none more contagious than Mount Airy Lodge.

Let these theme song lyrics sink in:

Now is the perfect time,

And the season is just right

You can play all day

and dance into the night

At beautiful Mount Airy Lodge

All you have to bring,

Is your love of everything.

The ad has everything: Romance, winter and summer sports, somehow, awkward dancing — all of it screaming ’80s.

And now, President Trump — a man so deeply rooted in the ’80s — will try to conjure up that nostalgia at an iconic, if dated resort. Only, it is the voters who will decide whether now is the perfect time for his pitch, or the season isn’t right.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.