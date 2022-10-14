Alex Jones Claims Joe Rogan is Refusing to Have Him on Podcast: ‘I Don’t Think Joe — Can Handle It’

Alex Jones claimed Joe Rogan declined his pleas to have him on his massively popular podcast amid three defamation trials brought against the Infowars host by families of Sandy Hook victims.

On Wednesday, a Connecticut jury ordered Jones to pay nearly $1 billion dollars in damages to the eight Sandy Hook families after he was found to have defamed them with his false claims the shooting was a hoax.

Jones appeared for an interview with Steven Crowder on the Thursday edition of Louder with Crowder to discuss the recent Sandy Hook verdict.

Crowder spoke about the support Jones has received through numerous court battles and asked where Joe Rogan fit into the equation.

“When’s Rogan gonna have you on his show? Why aren’t you doing his show today?” Crowder asked.

“You know, I don’t wanna be mean to Joe,” Jones replied. “Joe told me — I was — last time I was on the show was two years ago and it was one of the biggest shows he ever did.”

“Joe’s like, ‘Yeah, we’ll have you on in a couple months.’ Couple months, Couple months. And then you know, it’s pretty obvious what’s going on. Just a little too much heat for Joe to have me on, which is fine,” Jones added.

The controversial radio host did praise Rogan for his outspoken defense of free speech.

“He had courage about the vaccines. He’s had courage about censorship. He’s been criticizing the power structure, but he’s not as hardcore as Steven Crowder and I’ll just say it. But at least he overall defends free speech,” he said. “I just don’t think Joe can, you know, handle it.”

Jones recalled that over a recent dinner with Rogan, he even suggested appearing on the podcast as a means of helping himself with the upcoming Sandy Hook trials.

“We were out of dinner about a month ago, last time I hung out with him. And it’s his pet peeve not to bring it up. And I just said, ‘Man, it would really help me with this upcoming court case, cause the whole media’s against me, if I could get on there and explain things.’ And he just said, ‘Alex, you got, you know — there’s too much craziness going on. Let’s just get through this. We’ll talk about it later,'” Jones explained.

“So I’m not really worried about it,” he said. “Obviously I’m the big interview he’d want. He even said, ‘Listen, you’re like nuclear weapons. You know, it’s a big deal to have you on.’ But I’m not worried about it. It’s really a question for Joe.”

Crowder seemed to stir the pot by suggesting that while he was having Jones on to give him a platform, Rogan has even more resources he could share with Jones.

“He has a bunch of friends who could have you on — but he has a whole podcast network. You know, I don’t really have that,” Crowder said.

Jones quickly suggested that it was a courage issue.

“On the courage scale, Steven Crowder is a ten. Alex Jones is a ten, and Joe Rogan’s an eight,” Jones said. “And I’ll take an eight all day over our enemies that are at a zero. And so I’m nothing but thankful to Joe for all the heat he’s taken, having me on and so I totally understand it.”

The radio host continued to shower Crowder in praise, saying his production was better than late-night shows.

“Everybody should support Steven Crowder, who’s got the 500 pound testicles! Well, Joe’s only got 400 pound ones,” Jones said. “I admire Joe’s balls. Okay, but Steven, yours are bigger — bigger and even more juicy.”

“Well, gosh,” Crowder replied.

Listen above via Louder with Crowder.

