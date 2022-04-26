Ben Shapiro Calls For Mass Firing at Twitter to Avoid Formation of ‘Deep State’ Among Employees

Ben Shapiro is calling for Elon Musk to fire all current employees of Twitter, one day after the entrepreneur purchased the company for an estimated $46 billion.

During the Tuesday episode of The Ben Shapiro Show, he said, “Musk needs to come in and he needs to fire everyone. I mean, everyone!”

“Twitter has hundreds, if not thousands of employees. There’s been studies done of the donations, the political donations of the people working at Twitter. 98.7% of all donations from the people working at Twitter went to Democrats in the last election,” he continued.

“It doesn’t matter what rules Elon Musk sets top-down if the so-called ‘Twitter Deep State’ is still implementing its favored policies. Because this is the thing, Donald Trump found this out when he was president. You can name the policy top-down but if everyone at the state department hates your guts, they’re just going to undermine your policy.”

Shapiro warned, “when Musk takes over the company, he should do what every boss at every company does. He should review the employee list and figure out who is good and who is bad. Not purely on the basis of politics but on the basis of performance.”

Listen via The Ben Shapiro Show.

