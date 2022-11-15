Ben Shapiro Says Lawmakers Who Vote to Codify Same-Sex Marriage Should ‘Not Be in the Republican Party’

Commentator Ben Shapiro said this week that lawmakers who vote to codify same-sex marriage do not belong in the Republican party.

On Wednesday, the Senate is expected to vote on a bill that will codify same-sex marriage in America. This has been a long-awaited step since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, earlier this year.

A clip from Shapiro’s podcast began to circulate via Jason Campbell on Twitter that showcased his anger over the bill passing.

“So with the Democrats taking the Senate, they’re now going to move ahead with a vote on a gay marriage bill. Now, what is the purpose of a gay marriage bill? There is no purpose to a gay marriage bill. Obergefell has already been ruled upon, and a simple gay marriage bill is not even a constitutional amendment,” Shapiro began.

“So it’s not even above and beyond the Supreme Court ruling. The Supreme Court ruling is still the law. If the Supreme Court ruling were overturned, a quick majority in the Senate could quickly overturn this law. But the idea here is that you’re gonna get all the Republicans on record as to whether they support or do not support same-sex marriage,” he added.

Shapiro shared a stern warning for Republicans who may vote in favor of the bill.

“Now, lemme just put this out there for the Republican senators. If you vote in favor of the idea that society has an obligation to recognize male-male or female-female dyads, in the same way that society has an obligation to recognize male, female, you should not be in the Republican party,” he said bluntly.

Shapiro argued the basis around the law should be settled on the science that males and females can create children together.

“You shouldn’t, Okay? The reason I say this is not because I wish to shrink the size of the Republican party — because if the fundamental basis of human society is male, female child and you think that by passing a law you can change to that reality, you do not belong in government. It’s a very simple proposition,” he argued.

“Men and men are not the same as a man and a woman who are capable of becoming one flesh and producing a child. This is not difficult stuff. Many Republicans will be tempted to vote for this simply to avoid the conflict. So that people don’t yell at them. ‘Oh my gosh, you’re not respecting. Love is love,'” he said. “The love is love argument was always bull crap.”

Listen above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

