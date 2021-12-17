Bill Simmons Apologizes for Jackie MacMullan’s Joel Embiid Impression, Deletes it From Podcast

Bill Simmons is apologizing over an impression done on his podcast earlier this week of Joel Embiid by former ESPN employee Jackie MacMullan. After Simmons and MacMullan were heavily criticized on social media for the impersonation which critics called racist, Simmons removed it from his podcast.

Here is the original audio.

“That’s a good Embiid impression,” Simmons said on the Tuesday episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast.

The “good impression” which was liked on Twitter by Embiid himself, apparently wasn’t “good” enough to last on Simmons’ podcast more then a week.

“Just a heads up Jackie MacMullan and I talked about Joel Embiid on my podcast,” Simmons said. “She did a quick impression of Joel. We realized afterwards it could be taken the wrong way. It was a little too late so as a result we uploaded an edited version as soon as we could. We apologize about that.”

Simmons then segued out of the apology and into a promo for another podcast on his network.

