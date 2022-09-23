Candace Owens Newest Wild Theory: Bill Gates is Making People Allergic to Meat With Manipulated Mosquitoes

Candace Owens is back in the headlines as she alleged businessman Bill Gates is at the helm of yet another conspiracy.

During the Thursday edition of The Candace Owens Podcast she referenced an article from Evie magazine which connected Gates to medical research with modified mosquitos.

In a clip circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell, Owens discusses her thoughts on the conspiracy.

After referencing the article titled The World Economic Forum Wants To Make You Allergic To Beef And Bill Gates Has The Mosquitoes To Do It, Owens challenged the narrative that Bill Gates is a “good guy.”

I wanna be very clear here. The mainstream media tells us that Bill Gates is a good guy. And so it must be true. So what if his name seems to be in the middle of a bunch of medical scandals? So what if various countries have accused him of crimes against humanity? So what if so many people believe that he is actually harming people via his vaccine incentives? That’s all a lie. It’s all a conspiracy. He’s a really good guy who happened to be on Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs, but who cares? He’s a good guy. He cares about you. So I want you to know this about Bill Gates, the great guy. In 2004, the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation began funding the World Mosquito Program and their quote ‘Will Wolbachia work through grand challenges in global health program.’

Wolbachia, a naturally occurring bacteria, is used in research to “reduce the ability of mosquitoes to transmit viruses that cause life-threatening disease,” like the Zika virus.

Owens alleges that Gates could use the manipulated mosquito research to make people begin to consume more amounts of artificial meat. Gates has previously advocated for rich nations to switch over to synthetic beef to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

This specific program breeds and releases, mosquitoes that are infected with Wolbachia bacteria. This bacteria prevents mosquitoes from passing on deadly diseases, such as Dengue fever, and also shortens their lifespan. The WMP has since released mosquitoes in Australia, Vietnam, Brazil, Indonesia, Columbia, Fiji, Mexico, New Caledonia, and Sri Lanka. The article goes on to explain that with an artificially created consumer base through mosquito-induced Alpha-gal syndrome, governmental public policy Bill Gates could manipulate the public into consuming massive amounts of fake meat.

Owens alleges Gates could use the program to generate his own supply and demand of synthetic meats.

He would essentially be creating his own food economy through influencing demand and supply. And as the largest private farmland owner in the US, this wouldn’t be a difficult feat for him. Imagine that — I mean, that sounds crazy, right, because they’ve gotta have it wrong on this article. Why would Bill Gates, who is the largest farmland owner in the United States and has been trying to impress upon us that we should not eat real meat and also have to operate a bunch of mosquitoes that are carrying around bacteria. Why would he do that? Why would he make us allergic to beef? That’s gotta be a conspiracy theory.

Listen above via The Candace Owens Podcast.



