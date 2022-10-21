Charlamagne Brutally Mocks Kanye, Says He Called to Complain Kim Was ‘Out Here F***ing a White Boy With a 10-Inch Penis!’

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, was far angrier about Kim Kardashian’s relationship to comedian Pete Davidson than people realize, Charlamagne tha God, revealed this week.

The Breakfast Club host claimed on the Brilliant Idiots podcast that Ye contacted him last November about Davidson’s relationship with his ex, proclaiming that “we got to save the new Marilyn Monroe,” referring to his reality television star wife.

When Charlamagne told Ye that Davidson is his friend, the rapper allegedly blew his top and ranted about a certain something Davidson is packing.

“‘My wife is out here fucking a white boy with a 10-inch penis and you won’t help me!'” Charlamagne recalled Ye telling him.

The radio host said he didn’t know what to do except laugh. Shockingly, this is not the first time Davidson’s assets have been debated. The comedian’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande declared he had “BDE,” or Big Dick Energy, in a music video after their breakup.

Charlamagne has referred to this conversation with Ye in the past, teasing him on his radio show about the real reason he was upset with Kardashian’s relationship to Davidson.

“There were articles and people kind of knew what I was referencing, but the reason I keep bringing up Pete’s penis on the radio is because I know it fucks with you, alright?” he said.

In March, Charlamagne said he couldn’t take West’s public rants about his family seriously because of their conversation revealing the apparent 10-inch reason he was so upset.

“You told me what you really mad about, king! You told me what is really bothering you in this situation! This is why it’s hard to take you serious when I see you rant!” the radio host said at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Ye is currently dealing with massive backlash over an anti-Semitic post that got him suspended from Twitter, as well as other anti-Semitic messages he’s put out since then. After his Twitter suspension, he announced his intention to purchase the right-leaning social media platform Parler.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com