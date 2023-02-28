Charlamagne Speculates Woody Harrelson Went Rogue With Controversial SNL Monologue: ‘Wasn’t Something He Even Rehearsed’

Radio host Charlamagne tha God questioned if Woody Harrelson’s viral Saturday Night Live monologue was planned or just the actor going rogue.

Harrelson went after covid vaccines and lockdowns during his monologue over the weekend.

On the Tuesday edition of Andrew Schulz’s podcast Flagrant, Charlamagne, who hosts the popular radio program The Breakfast Club, reacted to the monologue.

After the clip played, Charlamagne said, “Boo, boo, boo,” assuming that the clip was supposed to be filled with jokes. “That was garbage.”

“Why?” Schulz asked.

“That delivery, I mean that might have been a good setup, a good premise, but that delivery was horrible,” Charlamagne replied.

Despite Schulz trying to clarify that the clip was going viral for the context and not for the purpose of it being a joke, Charlamagne said, “White men can’t tell jokes.”

“There was no joke there,” Schulz insisted.

“I think it was supposed to be, but I think he flubbed the teleprompter,” Charlamagne said.

“Or maybe it wasn’t written on the teleprompter. And he was like, ‘I’m done getting these boosters,'” Schulz suggested.

After the team explained to Charlamagne the context of the monologue and Harrelson’s criticism of the vaccine producers, Charlamagne said he still didn’t care for the monologue.

“Maybe that’s why it didn’t hit, cause maybe it wasn’t in the prompter. Cause they knew that if it was in the prompter it would’ve been something they would’ve made them change. So maybe it wasn’t something he even rehearsed. And so he thought he could go up there and wing it and that shit didn’t goddamn damn slap,” Charlamagne said.

Schulz explained why they decided to play the clip during the podcast episode.

“I thought it was kind of interesting to see like a mainstream television show, like SNL that always like toes the company line — to at least put out an attempt at a joke about the pharmaceutical companies kind of forcing people to get vaccinated and boosted,” Schulz said.

“I think folks know the jig is up. You know what I mean? And it doesn’t matter what side you’re on. I think anybody with some common sense, some eyes can look and be like, ‘Yeah, all right,'” Charlamagne said.

“90% of everything the YouTube scientists were saying has been true,” he added.

via Flagrant Podcast.

