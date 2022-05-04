Dave Portnoy Blasts ‘F*cked Up’ Supreme Court Draft, Vows to ‘Vote Democrat’ If Roe is Overturned

Dave Portnoy vows to vote Democrat if the Supreme Court officially overturns Roe v. Wade.

During the Wednesday episode of The Dave Portnoy Show With Eddie & Co he said, “You can’t get rid of Roe v. Wade. — If a woman wants to do it, it’s her choice, her body, her choice, all that. To go backwards, it shows how fucked up politics are!”

“It’s so crazy I think it’s a scam by the Democrats because if this became an issue the Democrats would win the White House no matter what,” Portnoy said. “It doesn’t matter Republican or Democrat, you can’t support this. This is like going back in time. What are we, in the 20’s? It’s so preposterous I think the things made up. You have to let women do that!”

He continued, “It’s certainly, certainly a controversial issue but I would walk in a rally for that. That is fucking insane. — If that things true, then it’s a sad day in this country.”

“I know I should keep my mouth shut on it but that’s one of the issues that you just can’t keep your mouth shut on,” Portnoy said.

Co-host Chicago Eddie said, “I agree with you. I agree.”

“My brain is so fucked up with how dirty politics are. It would be a brilliant tactic by the Democrats to be like ‘let’s leak this’ because Republicans will vote like me, I don’t care about taxes, I don’t care about nothing. If that is an issue, I vote Democrat.”

Portnoy has previously been vocal in his support for right-leaning movements including endorsing former President Donald Trump in 2015 and speaking out against the continued Covid lockdowns in 2020.

Listen via The Dave Portnoy Show With Eddie & Co.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com